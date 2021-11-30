If 30 years ago someone had been told that two European players would be breaking incredible records in NBA statistics and being established stars of the league, possibly many would have thrown their hands to the head. The progressive physical homogenization of the players, the globalization and permanent improvement of European basketball, without giving up its hallmarks in terms of game intelligence, have meant that the presence and relevance of Europeans has only increased and between they stand out two: Luka Doncic and Domantas Sabonis. Both are inscribing their names in gold letters in the competition and have achieved a spectacular feat last morning, reaching memorable statistical records.

Luka Doncic, the king of early triple-doubles

Since he made his debut with Real Madrid, it was clear that he was someone special. His ability to play in all positions and a talent rarely seen in history, is making him shine numerically in the NBA as no one could imagine. The Slovenian has already signed a whopping 38 triple-doubles and has just turned 23 years old. To see something similar you have to go back to Oscar Robertson, who obtained exactly the same ones until he reached that age. We are talking about one of the aspects that denotes more dominance of the game, which shows Doncic’s ability to be important in all facets and his potential to continue growing.

Luka Doncic has tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles before turning 23 with 38 triple-doubles. Luka turns 23 next February. pic.twitter.com/TifriAuhrf – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2021

Domantas Sabonis, in the slipstream of the best centers in history

He has earned not to be recognized as the son of Arvydas, and as he continues like this, he will be seen as the father of Domantas. The Lithuanian’s ability to master the paint without having a particularly spectacular physique is a symptom of how he has brought together the best of European and American basketball, both present in his training as a player. He has achieved a triple-double with 25 rebounds, being the only one to do something like that since Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon did. His vision of the game has allowed him to sign him with assists, while his two teammates at this club did so with blocks. Just amazing.