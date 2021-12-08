The space for debate in Dallas opens again. Is your best player overweight, Luka doncic, or has it been in some moments of these three and a half years that it has been there? It is not only asked by those who are connected to the franchise, but also by external agents.

Tim MacMahon, a journalist for ESPN, opened the ban by dropping what had been leaked to him: Luka Doncic I have been overweight for the last two years, both times putting on 260 pounds (117 kilos). The Mavericks have him officially measured at 230 pounds (104 kilos). It is already more than what he had when he played for Real Madrid, although the increase in weight from ACB to NBA in a player of his characteristics is logical for absorb all contacts whom he has to face being the star. But not so much, of course. This isolated comment led to TNT being dumped, during the nationwide broadcast in the United States of the Mavericks-Nets, all kinds of comments about the physical condition of the Slovenian. Reggie Miller, one of the commentators, assured that “he runs heavily on the court”, that “he needs to cut weight”, that “this is the heaviest time I have seen him.” Kevin Harlan, the narrator, alluded to having already played a couple of games for the team this season to say that “they say he’s broken, exhausted.”

Last season he excused himself in the short time between season and season after going to the bubble and the well-deserved disconnection that it required. This is the demanding summer he has also had with the national team, not only because he finished late with the Mavs. The player admits.

“People are going to be talking about it, whether or not they are. I know I have to improve. I have had a long summer. I had the Olympics, I took three weeks off and relaxed a bit, maybe too much. Just I have to get back on the right track, “he said when asked about the conversation generated.

The losing streak turns everything back to negative. The Mavericks have two victories in the last ten games and situations like this, the conditioning of their most relevant man, are put on the table in the environment of the franchise even if they are not rabid current.

It is judged this last summer and AS spoke two months ago with the person in charge of setting up Doncic, the trainer Anze Macek. “Break the stereotypes of Americans,” he valued.

The injury list that accumulates, be it because of the extra accumulation of weight or because his game simply forces him to go to the clash with many players of different strength, also push to remove this discussion. For the latter it was doubtful due to two problems, one of the ankle and one of the wrist.