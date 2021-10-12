10/12/2021 at 10:37 AM CEST

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was instrumental in Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Slovakia on matchday eight of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He scored a free-kick after the hour of play and the Croatian team will play the ticket to the next World Cup match against Russia, which did his homework against Slovenia and remains the solo leader.

The Croatian, who has not yet managed to shine with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, has made history and has become the oldest player (36 years and 32 days) to score a goal from a direct free kick in qualifying for a World Cup. Modric, moreover, has become the player who has played the most games for the Balkan absolute with 135 caps.

The former Tottenham player could not celebrate with a victory his consolidation as one of the best players in the entire history of Croatia: Zlatko Dali & cacute; s team. It did not go beyond the draw against Slovakia, but depends on itself to be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The white player unseated Darijo Srna (134) as the player with the most matches in the history of the national team and is also placed first ahead of Stipe Pletikosa (114), Ivan Rakitic (106) or Josip Šimuni & cacute; (105).

Croatia, a heads up against Russia

The Balkan team ruined the equality with the Russian team by giving up two points to Slovakia. Those from the east did achieve victory against Slovenia and they remain at the top of the table with 19 points out of 24 possible (six wins, one draw and one loss), two more than the Croats: after the draw they add 17 points with five wins, two draws and one loss.

In the absence of two days for the outcome, the current world runner-up is on the ropes, but has the advantage of relying on herself: Russia and Croatia face off directly on the last day of the group stage. Previously they will have to do their homework against Malta and Cyprus, respectively.