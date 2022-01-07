01/07/2022 at 22:18 CET

It is surprising to see how the Lukaku case has made the headlines in England in recent days In an interview with Sky Italia, the Chelsea forward regretted his departure from Inter Milan, a club of which he spoke wonders and in which he assured that he would like to play again.

He apologized to the Nerazzurri fans for the shapes. With all this context, rumors about his departure were fueled by a possible return to Italy. According to forecasts, there will be no goodbye & mldr; at least in the short term: his continuity at Chelsea is the most likely first option but other destinations are emerging, something unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

Lukaku said he was not comfortable with Thomas Tuchel’s methods. Something strange when his fantastic start to the campaign was interrupted by an injury, and his return had to be delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19 that the London team suffered.

The Tuchel-Lukaku relationship will be key

According to the information, that remains at Chelsea before the close of the winter market reaches an implicit probability of 75.2%. In a recent meeting between Thomas Tuchel and Lukaku himself, the forward apologized.

In the club they had no record of the aforementioned interview, and obviously, it had not been authorized, which has fueled that the forecasts open possibilities for their departure. A march that would have a name of its own, that of Inter Milan.