The good things make you wait. And the return of boxing to Luna Park he did so. After more than eight years closed, the Temple will once again receive a ring, fists and a lot of action. The night will be November 20 and the queen, Marcela La Tigresa Acuña (50-7-2, 20 KO). The evening organized by the promoter OR (Osvaldo Rivero and family) will bring life back to a place that sums up a good part of history.

And the story is not only boxing, but also national: Juan Domingo Perón and Evita Duarte met at Luna Park, Pope John Paul II appeared, Sui Generis made his farewell, sang a worldwide phenomenon such as Frank Sinatra, mourned Carlos Gardel after his tragic death and Diego Armando Maradona married Claudia Villafañe. Other sports were also present, such as basketball (the 1950 and 1990 World Cups were organized there) and volleyball (the 1982 and 2002 world cups were received). Although the corner of Av. Corrientes and Bouchard has a special love for boxing. With twists and turns, like any relationship, this return will continue the legacy that began in distant 1932 when Amilcar Cafferata defeated Jack Canavessi.

This will be the fourth stage in which Luna Park will receive the world’s boxers. Because the aforementioned one from the 1930s is worth highlighting that of 1989, when the mythical Tito Lectoure rented the stadium to a company to organize the fight between Jorge Castro and Miguel Angel Puma Arroyo. Locomotive swept, but the lap was not built definitively until 2002 with Omar narvaez and the promoter Rivero. El Huracán enshrined in his first fight in the Temple as WBO flyweight world champion by beating Nicaraguan Adonis Rivas.

Osvaldo Rivero will be the organizer of the evening (Juano Tesone).

Narvaez is the latest icon at Luna Park, where he performed nine times and always won. Although La Tigresa also has its history and wants to continue expanding it: “In 1999 or 2000 I had a talk with Tito at a dinner and I told him that my dream was to fight in the Luna. He told me that it might be that I did. When Osvaldo told me he was going to fight, I couldn’t believe it. He also told me: ‘In my team there are only the best and the world champions.’ In my first fight I became champion. I had tried several times and had not been able, fate had prepared for me that it was going to be like this ”, commented the female boxer who starred in one of the three fights for a title.

The IBF super bantamweight champion has no confirmed rival, though it is most likely Débora Dionicius (31-3, 6 KOs). Brian Suarez (15-0, 14 KO) will face Colombian Juan Boada (11-2, 5 KO) for the WBO Latin middleweight title, while Kevin Munoz (12-0, 5 KO) will meet Ángel Aquino (8-4-1, KO) for the South American super fly. In total there will be eight evenings.

By protocols, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires only allowed 60% of the total capacity, for which 6,000 places will be enabled. From the organization they hope that for the next fights, which they anticipated will be more than 10, the capacity will be total. The exclusive agreement of the Rivero family is for two years and with the possibility of extending it one more. Georgina, daughter of Osvaldo and one of the drivers of the company, announced that 2022 will be a year with a lot of action.

Luna Park will have action again after more than eight years (Juano Tesone).

“It makes me very tense to think how it will be to fight again at Luna Park. So many important things happened, so many things we have done … Opening the Temple is the best way for those of us who love boxing to meet again. Every time I step into the ring it is a responsibility, but being part of the reopening makes it even more special. In the ring I am going to show all my experience, “said Acuña, 45, who has already appeared seven times at Luna Park. Tigresa’s last fight was in September, when she beat Natalia Alderete on points, after more than two years of inactivity.

Tickets for the event are already on sale and can be obtained through the TicketPortal website or at the Temple’s ticket office. The cheapest pass is 1,800 pesos (headers), while a place in the ring side will cost $ 5,500.

The Moon doesn’t come out every night, but when it comes out it does it big. It will be an unforgettable night.

Everything is prepared so that November 20 is an unforgettable night (Photo Juano Tesone).

