The lunar eclipse of the century will move large energies in all the Zodiac signs, That is why below we tell you how it will affect each of the horoscope signs and how to deal with this change. So, take note! and do not miss the recommendations that we will give you.

To begin you should know that when there is full moon, that is full moon and there is a perfect alignment between the Sun, the Earth and the Moon is when the lunar eclipse. That is precisely why the Moon dulls completely, but if that alignment of the solar eclipse is not perfect, they occupy more space due to the different and relative size between the Earth and the Moon.

Related news

In astrology you should know that it is very important since determining a series of qualities within each zodiac sign, according to the characteristics, that is why we tell you below how it influences them and what to avoid.

Aries: lunar eclipse

This is one of the more impetuous signs of the zodiac and as the Moon is the most emotional field; that is, thanks to the eclipse you will be out of control. You tend to say things very impulsively and you even like to get into serious trouble if your nature is one of a kind. violent person.

That is, with the lunar eclipse of the century you must take care of the impulses so that do not have to regret of what you have done or even said.

Aries, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Taurus: lunar eclipse

This is a Zodiac sign closely associated with finance, economy, among other things. Now you should know that when the eclipse occurs, Taurus will have to think very well about economic decisions and it is that their decisions would be clouded.

You must have great care especially if it is your sign not to make mistakes when signing last minute papers and documents sign papers and documents of last minute. You can also let yourself be carried away by emotions instead of practic sense that characterizes you.

Taurus, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Gemini: lunar eclipse

This sign has the characteristic of the communication, versatility and the fluent word by excellence. However, with the lunar eclipse in your sign you will have several problems with your abilities; that is, you will hesitate, you will not know what to say in a specific moment and it’s something that you it will cause confusion.

Right now, you won’t really know whether to do or say something like that. prudence is better so that later they do not involve you in gossip or whispers.

Gemini, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Cancer: lunar eclipse

EYE, for this sign the Moon is your ruler and it could be overshadowed, so you can’t expect a period, hours or minutes where you sit sad thinking of those people who are not by your side.

The eclipse will make you more susceptible so you will have the occasional tear in your eyes, remembering something that could cause you sadness. Just take a deep breath and remember that everything is going to happen.

Cancer, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Leo: lunar eclipse

Leo likes to always be in the center of everything. Also, they like to spend money and you don’t have to be considered a splendid and magnanimous figure. EYE, when the eclipse it is in your sign you feel that others do not value you and you esteem it hurts a lot.

Leo, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Virgo: lunar eclipse

In the case of Virgo they should know that of all Zodiac signs They are the most analytical, careful, workers par excellence, but having the Moon in your sign you tend to lose focus And it is that now more than ever, everything that others do annoys you.

You critical spirit speeds up, you become more intransigent and more perfectionist, since you want things to go the way you want, although there is no cooperation.

Virgo, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Libra: lunar eclipse

You know how to act with equity and justice at all times but having the lunar eclipse in you Zodiac sign, the conciliatory qualities that characterize they are no longer to the point.

So BE ANYWHERE! Better to wait before engaging in some fight or mostly legal question; if you have to be the referee or the person who makes the decisions think before anything.

Libra, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Scorpio: lunar eclipse

In the case of Scorpio her skills like the passion, strength and intensity they could be potentiated by the lunar eclipse. In addition, around you there will be many feelings of jealousy, possession and even wanting to dominate others. You may become distrustful or suspicious of the affection that they have you although that is momentary.

Scorpio, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Sagittarius: lunar eclipse

Of all the zodiac signs you are the one philosophical, sportsman, with good humor, always ready to travel. However, with the eclipse, all these wishes will seem to be full of obstacles due to situations outside of you.

Be very careful! You could confuse sincerity with recklessness, take care of your words so as not to hurt other people.

Sagittarius, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Capricorn: lunar eclipse

You are one of the signs of the zodiac colder, calculating and firm, your mind is like a file but having the lunar eclipse In this sign you will be dissociated and your false security will end up weakening, you will feel insecure.

The first thing you should know is that you should not get carried away by sentimentality and emotionalism but by the critical and practical part of your essence.

Capricorn, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Aquarius: lunar eclipse

For you who live compassionately, empathetically and always trying to help others, you will behave in a very peculiar way. When there is a lunar eclipse your projects will change quickly.

Aquarius, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Pisces: lunar eclipse

Sensitivity and empathy are characteristic of these signs; however, with the eclipse you will become very susceptible. It can make you sad when you suspect that someone is cheating or a word that they tell you you misinterpret.

Pisces, how will the lunar eclipse of the century influence? PHOTO .

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

vbs