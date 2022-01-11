.

The differences between some of the members of the Rivera family are reaching worrying levels and a reconciliation between the brothers and children of the late singer Jenni Rivera seems practically impossible.

In recent statements during a live on his Instagram account, Lupillo Rivera responded to the statements of his younger brother Juan, who criticized him in his role as a father, stating that he had not taken care of his own children.

“Vaaaaa. The LESS has supported the nephews. The one who caused the most damage to my sister Jenni, now he gives it to her from the HERO hahahaha. He dared to mention My Children when he did not take care of his own, “said Juan Rivera, after Lupillo publicly defended the five children of Jenni Rivera, for the scandal that was unleashed after they asked the executor of inheritance, Rosie Rivera.

Lupillo’s response was not long in coming, accusing his brother of not letting his own children live. “He says that I did not take care of my children… at least I let them live, I let them be, to become a being. I did not have to go around paying old women to take children out, for fear of losing the family, “he said.

According to Lupillo, he learned that his brother Juan’s entire family received checks from Jenni Rivera’s companies thanks to one of his daughters.

“Juan ran from the house to his oldest daughter and she went to live with my daughter for a few months, she spent three months with her and my daughter saw that she received checks from a Jenni company. Then she told him that her entire family received checks, and that Abel, Rosie’s husband, also received checks.

Lupillo went on and revealed that he has helped his brother a lot. “I gave you 39 songs so that you and your family can do well and continue eating (…) When I had a lot of money I helped my whole family (…) I gave them jewels,” he said.

For his part, Juan Rivera also made a live, where he denied having paid women to have abortions, also admitted that he knows that he has caused damage. “I have been the cause of a lot of pain, in my eagerness to defend myself, and by being abrupt to speak, I have hurt. It has not been my intention. I have felt courage, but I am a human being and when you are hurt the first thing you want to do is hurt, “he said during the live. “I regret not seeing a close family reconciliation and perhaps it is the best for everyone,” he added.

Juan Rivera clarified that he is not requesting money from Jenni Rivera’s children as compensation, but that he is owed for the work carried out.

“My position was a plumber, producing music, organizing events, creating stores, etc. We reached an agreement that I would be paid a percentage of what I created (…) I did several events in which I was never paid. I was given a percentage for two years, 7 years remain. I approached Jaqie so that he could pay me what is missing ”he explained.

