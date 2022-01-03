.

The singer Lupillo Rivera had raised rumors of a possible romantic breakup after spending several months without posting photos on his Instagram with Giselle Soto, whom in past statements he has identified as his wife, without proving whether he really married her or not.

The fact that the brother of the late Jenni Rivera spent so much time without referring to his partner made many think that the relationship was going through problems or had ended. In his recent Instagram posts, the artist has only referred to his role as a chef, sharing recipes and showing his talent for preparing real delicacies.

However, on the occasion of the end of the year parties, the 49-year-old artist made it clear that his heart is happier than ever and took the time to thank his partner.

“When there is tranquility, love and peace in your life… your smile shows it…. LOVE thanks for another year with me I LOVE YOU !!! @gorgizz ”, he wrote in a romantic way when he published an image where the woman who won his love was hugged.

His more than 1.4 million followers filled him with good wishes. “They look very happy. God bless you @lupilloriveraofficial Beautiful woman. You can see that she is good and loving! Nice couple ”,“ In love, the ages of each one do not matter, the important thing is respect and that they treat you well, and I imagine that he treats the girl like a queen ”and“ So beautiful, God bless them always ” , were some of the messages he received.

For her part, Giselle Soto has been more open to sharing images with the singer, making it clear that she feels proud and happy to be by his side.

The 26-year-old businesswoman has even posted idyllic photos of some of the trips they have made together.

The couple visited the Turks and Caicos Islands, and they have also traveled to different places in Mexico.

The prominent cosmetologist did not skimp on words of love for her sweetheart’s birthday, highlighting all the qualities that make her admire him every day.

“Happy birthday to this amazing man @lupilloriveraofficial. I want you to know that you are such a special light in this world and that you inspire many with your hard work and your sweet heart. The way you bring so much joy, love and laughter to everything and everyone is truly your special gift. I am very proud to be your wife. I love you Amore !!! The best is yet to come, “he wrote on the occasion.

We will see how they will celebrate the singer’s 5 decades on January 30.

