Lupita D´alessio "lost her life", Hoy program clears up rumor

After a news item about the supposed departure of the singer circulated on social networks Lupita D´alessio Also known as La Leona Dormida, it was the Hoy program that clarified all these rumors.

Days ago in social networks some rumors began to emerge about the health of the famous interpreter of “You want to never see you again”, some claimed that he had lost his life.

Lupita D´alessio shared a video quite annoying due to the comments that began to emerge on social networks, especially on Twitter where news of this magnitude immediately becomes a trend.

For this reason, he shared his indignation regarding the false rumors that were around his health, being the morning the one in charge of sharing it with the public.

He invited netizens not to believe this kind of fake news that unfortunately becomes popular in the blink of an eye.

It was on October 19 when the video was shared on the YouTube channel of the Today program where the famous singer appeared denying the rumors, her fans immediately gave her support among the comments.

As you well know, the mother of actor Ernesto D´alessio has a fairly strong character and always tends to react to any injustice, especially when it comes to his career, his person and especially his children.

As it happened with the conductors of the own Today program Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo long ago, where they ended up in a lawsuit.

Lawsuit between Andrea Legarreta and Lupita D´alessio

More than 10 years ago, Andrea Legarreta starred in a confrontation with La Leona Dormida, due to a comment made by one of D´alessio’s sons who had started a new business selling snow.

For the interpreter of “Inocente poor friend”, one of the most famous songs by Lupita D´alessio in her repertoire, she did not like this comment by the host and she only had to react on her social networks.

Even Galilea Montijo was involved in this situation, they in turn also defended themselves on the comments made by the singer because it seemed that he had gone to the jugular.

This is because Lupita affirmed that she would “take out the eyes” of Erik Rubín’s wife according to her words if she made a derogatory comment towards their children again.

Fortunately they managed to make the passes, but for this some years passed, despite this they finally managed to smooth things over.