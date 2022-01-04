Ómicron continues to do his thing. Just over a month after this variant of concern became known, several countries around the world continue to experience increases in the number of positive cases. The latest Hollywood star to contract the disease caused by the virus that has put the planet in check is Lupita Nyong’o, who asked her followers not to lower their guard.

Through her social networks, the actress Lupita nyong’o shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The interpreter has fallen ill in the same week of the premiere of her new film Agents 355, an action film with a stellar cast. In the message in which he revealed his state of health, he reassured his fans by assuring them that he has his complete scheme and asked them to continue with the sanitary measures to stay safe:

I have also tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and they are treating me in isolation, so I am confident that everything will be fine. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from severe illness. #VacunadosYConCubrebocas.

Agents 355 is an action and espionage film about a group of intelligence agents from different parts of the world who must join forces to confront a cybersecurity threat. The cast includes Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Diane Kruger. It is directed by Simon Kinberg, whom they surely remember as the director of the last two installments of X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29% and X-Men: Apocalypse – 48%.

Given that the actress is fully vaccinated, and as far as we know she does not have any other risk factors, it is most likely that this will not happen to adults and in a few weeks she can fully recover. The news is significant also because she is one of the protagonists of the long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has faced several delays and complications in the wake of the pandemic.

As far as is known, production on the sequel will resume later this month, giving Nyong’o time to recover and be ready when she is finally called to the set. There are very few details about the plot of the sequel, but it is hoped that it revolves around finding a new person to take up the mantle of Black Panther – 90% and rumors say that it could involve a confrontation against Namor and would be the debut of Atlantis in the saga.

Agents 355 will hit theaters this weekend. Although the actress did not have premieres in 2020 and 2021, despite the fact that in 2019 she participated in Little Monsters – 100%, a horror comedy with zombies that was about to premiere before the pandemic, this new year will mark her return to blockbusters with that title and Wakanda Forever, where he will return to give life to Nakia, a spy from Wakanda. It is unknown if there are plans to appear in the Disney Plus series set in that fictional nation that is in development.

