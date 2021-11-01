Univision Lupita Valero is one of the NBL finalists

Lupita Valero is one of the great favorites of the Spanish-speaking audience to become the successor of Migbelis Castellanos in Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The young woman of Mexican origin has managed to excel in each of the artistic challenges during the galas of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Throughout the history of Nuestra Belleza Latina, only two Mexican women have managed to be the lucky winners of the prestigious Univision reality show: The first of them was Alejandra Espinoza in 2007, and the second, Ana Patricia Gámez in the year 2010.

Valero is 26 years old, a textile engineer and has entered the business world by launching his own online clothing stores.

Before participating in Nuestra Belleza Latina, the Mexican tried her luck in beauty pageants in Mexico with her participation in the 2018 edition of the Universal Mexican reign. However, she failed to win the crown.

During her participation in the Mexicana Universal 2018, Lupita Valero was the target of criticism for belonging to a humble and working-class family in Mexico. However, that was not an impediment for her to leave a great reflection to all her compatriots.

During the round of questions at the beauty pageant, Valero alluded to the criticism he received prior to the final night: “It is a not so hard issue for me, because I have already overcome it and I learned to live with this type of offense, but These are still very important issues for Mexico. The discrimination that exists within our country is through the skies ”.

Since she became an official candidate for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Lupita Valero has managed to connect with the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States because of the sympathy and desire for success that she transmits in each of the galas of the reality show.

In her initial audition at NBL 2021, Valero earned a pass to the competition’s candidate pool after presenting an original and fun television commercial that was intended to demonstrate the benefits of acquiring a multipurpose chair to work from home or from the office.

As a finalist of the Univision reality show, the Mexican in each of the galas has been one of the three candidates with the best presentations in the famous “Reto de la Reina”, a strict test that is presented weekly by a former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latin.

Enjoy the first part of Lupita Valero’s exclusive interview with Right Now:

QUESTION: How are you preparing for the gala this Sunday, October 31 and how are your emotions for the grand finale that is already approaching?

LUPITA VALERO: “First, with the faith of God placed to reach the final. If God allows me, we will be cheering it up. I think something has kept me grounded and that has been the focus. From the beginning I really wanted to come to Nuestra Belleza Latina and I said: ‘If I get to compete again in this beauty thing, it will be in Nuestra Belleza Latina, but I’m going for the crown.’ I said that I was going to come focused, with direction and with the willingness to put myself to the test because the weeks go by and this is a seesaw of emotions, because we are far from family and we are far from the outside world; We don’t know what’s going on out there, so you react by what you think of yourself. We have had to learn very hard, but also very beautiful ”.

QUESTION: If you were elected Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, what would that message be that you would give to young Hispanics in the United States who, like you, dream of becoming a beauty queen and being able to be part of Hispanic TV in the United States? But who put aside their dreams due to day-to-day circumstances?

LUPITA VALERO: “My dream is to be a reference for these women, whether they are Mexican, Latin American or Central American. That I be a reference of struggle and work. I will be that example of saying: ‘Ok, things can be achieved’. And really dreams are achieved, but they are achieved through work and sacrifice, so my message has always been that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what your roots are or the circumstances of life, because the most important thing of all is We all have struggles in different styles, but I’m going to talk about my story. My story is that of a girl who comes from the town, from below, with her sandals well on, and suddenly people cover you, they tell you: ‘You won’t be able to do it.’ But this is when you say, ‘No, I’m going to have to. It doesn’t matter how many doors I have to knock on, but I’m going to get that dream. ‘

Another tip that I would love to pass on is that they go on their own time. Sometimes we are so desperate that we like to manipulate everything, sometimes it does not come out the first time, but there you are going to put the trick so that it happens at the moment you want it to happen, and that is not how it works. Here it works on patience, on the certainty and the faith that you are creating. The first time things may not turn out the way you want them to, but that does not mean that you are going to learn and it will increase your experience for when you are ready or ready again, you knock on the door again and things are given to you. My message is one of struggle, work, persistence and values, when you have a good focus on what you are and you know where you come from, then the important thing is to know where you want to go ”.

QUESTION: It is no secret to anyone that the Mexican audience is one of the most important in Spanish-speaking television in the United States, do you think you have a point in your favor to win the NBL competition for being Mexican or do you think talent always Does it overlap no matter where you come from?

LUPITA VALERO: “Here it is not important what flag you bring, here it matters is everything that crosses the screen: Your story, your struggle, your talent. That’s what Nuestra Belleza Latina is all about, getting that talent out of girls. But above all, I believe that the fact that we are women sharing the same dream, I think that is the most important thing in Nuestra Belleza Latina, the union it makes with all countries, so that everyone can see a single program and those emotions that are transform. I believe that talent, honesty and struggle go beyond any barrier we may have ”.