Lupita Valero is one of the candidates of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

During her talent test for the reality show, the young Mexican surprised the judges with an original television commercial that was intended to promote a multipurpose chair.

In the one-minute television segment, Valero had the collaboration of the famous producer “Carlitos” of the gossip program “El Gordo y la Flaca” from Univision.

After presenting her fun and original commercial, Lupita Valero was evaluated by a panel of judges made up of talented stars such as Adal Ramones, Giselle Blondet, Daniella Álvarez and Jomari Goyso.

The judges were fascinated by Valero’s presentation and awarded him a pass to be part of the ten candidates for the twelfth season of NBL.

Who is Lupita Valero?

Lupita Valero, a 26-year-old Mexican, is a businesswoman and is currently based in the state of Guerrero in Mexico.

Valero is a textile engineer and is focused on her facet as a businesswoman with the launch of her own clothing companies, according to information outlined in the biography of her profile on Instagram.

Participated in the Universal Mexican beauty pageant

Lupita Valero is a familiar face at beauty pageants in her native Mexico.

In 2018, the young woman of Mexican origin was the representative of the state of Guerrero in the Universal Mexicana contest.

After being the third finalist of the Universal Mexicana contest in 2018, Valero spoke exclusively with the magazine Who about his participation in the reign: “I think I have just discovered what I want to be here for: To leave a mark on the world. After this I have to qualify. It is a goal that is very important personally and for my family. My parents cannot leave me any inheritance other than studying and it is a gift that I want to give them, it is a gift that I deserve, because I have paid for my career, it has cost me a lot ”.

She was discriminated against for belonging to a humble family

Before and during her participation in the Universal Mexicana beauty pageant, Lupita Valero was criticized for belonging to a family of humble origins and for earning a living as a waitress.

When questioned about the criticism she has received, Valero answered very firmly in her final question in the 2018 edition of the Mexican Universal beauty contest: live with these types of offenses, but they are still very important issues for Mexico. The discrimination that exists within our country is through the skies ”.

After her shocking response to the Mexicana Universal jury, the young woman shared a powerful reflection on the pages of the prestigious magazine Who: “I spoke about the discrimination they do to me for having a job, which is being a waitress, and because of my membership level. -economic. It should not take our calm, but we are in a century of modernization and we want to accept more and more things, but we do not start by accepting ourselves as a society.

She is the founder of two clothing companies in Mexico

According to her official profile on Instagram, Lupita Valero is the founder of two clothing companies based in Mexico.

One of them is called MALUVA and focuses on the distribution of accessories for women, while the other is called VAYEYO KIDS and focuses on the manufacture of children’s clothing.

She is a lecturer for women

Lupita Valero currently also serves as a speaker in Mexico with her own company “Somos Local”.

“We are Local” is a platform for women entrepreneurs who seek to promote the consumption of local products in order to reactivate the economy in the city of Iguala de la Independencia in the state of Guerrero in Mexico.