Lupita Valero feels confident that she is a great candidate and with great growth within ‘Our Latin Beauty’… She promised herself that a bad preparation would never make her have a bad experience again, that’s why assures that: “I am going to be victorious in this one”.

On the way to the final, we speak exclusively with Lupitas about everything and she confesses everything she is experiencing and sends a message to those who support her, and to those who do not.

-You are a semifinalist, did you imagine you were going to get here?

Lupita Valero: The truth is that I have to admit that I was never predisposed to reach the final, I always said to myself: “Being in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has been a challenge that is not easy at all”… Every day your companions evolve and anything can happen, one day it goes well for you, the next day it doesn’t … Well, as far as God wants me to fulfill this project, I will be available, and obviously with the willingness to want to continue learning more, but well, we have already seen what is happening.

-What has cost you the most?

Lupita Valero: Being away from my family, having patience and tolerance with other people who are not directly my family. In the house, as in the best families, there are fights, and you reconcile and your blood continues, and you hug them, after a while you tell them I love you, and then you pull yourself together with them and everything happens … But here it is not like that , here is a misunderstanding and if you don’t fix it in the moment, this can get out of control, then it is to have the patience, also to have the will. ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has a school for communication, but you know that you cannot be a good communicator if there is not a good heartIf there is not a good temper, then more than anything I think we are developing a little temper as well.

-Healthy coexistence, but you sleep with the enemy, because they all want that crown.

Lupita Valero: At first I was very focused on what I was going to do, what I wanted to do, how Lupita Valero wanted to project herself, because it is not only projecting yourself with your colleagues, but also that the viewer joins that dream. Previously I had competed in Mexico, and I think I was not emotionally prepared for me to know how to compete, because that is the word: you have to learn to compete in a healthy way, because when the reward comes first place, second place, the reward tastes good… I have always seen my colleagues as a healthy competition, because being here is a constant evolution, so you as a public begin to say, “Not the one from Puerto Rico is going to stay, the one from Mexico is going to go away.” Suddenly it is not true, the one from Mexico reached the end, and the one from Puerto Rico left when it was a strong participant.

I see my colleagues as a competition, Every day they have progress and I said: “Well, as long as I’m here, I have a set goal, and I’m going there, and I’m going fixed.”… But there comes a time when, of course, insecurity shows itself, because I am a human being, I am a woman who is being built, I am 25 years old, and the fact that I am in NBL does not mean that I know everything, because I am building myself, But I also try to focus on how I want to see myself, in what way I want to feed myself, in what way I want to cope, and also live the experience and I have lived it very beautiful, the truth is that I can say that it is very beautiful.

Lupita Valero enters ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’. Photo: Univision

-What do you want the public to know about you?

Lupita Valero: I would love to be given the opportunity to continue here in the competition, as a point of reference. I think that in my generation, through social networks, the media, each time they are not putting more images that do not see anything similar to what Lupita Valero is, I speak aesthetically, physically, whatever you want … I think it’s good to see someone who looks like you, Someone who tells you, you know what, I met her when I was a waitress, she served me, or her mother sold bread in the market and I bought her mother bread, and she went with me to elementary school and say, she could , she could do it. “Oh, she is from the town and she is an Indian”, but no, it does not matter where you come from, Here is the important thing is to let the world know that you can, and that you can do it. I know that my story is probably not the only one in the world because it is not, but without a doubt there are very few of us brave who dare to tell that story, and to leave anonymity because it feels good to leave anonymity.

-Now that you are steps away from the crown, what do you say to that girl who saw how they made fun of her mother or how they made fun of you?

Lupita Valero: A lots of Sometimes we grow up from scrubs before life, some live more privileged than others, and in this case, my generation as a daughter, I did not have to live that privileged aspect. What I do know is that my learning was always based on principles and values. Lupita, that girl who ran in the streets in that neighborhood called La Rufo, in a town called Iguala, I would tell her that she is succeeding, because I can even tell you that ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ has changed my life. as you don’t have an idea. This changed him since I did my first virtual casting, because I had not seen my father for 16 years, and ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ approached me.

My dad didn’t take me to elementary school, my dad didn’t take me to a school meeting, he didn’t take me looking for tickets, but my God when I see him again, my dad bought me my first pair of sneakers for me to come to. ‘Our Latin Beauty’, then you know what that means … What you had to live has already passed and you strengthened yourself, you embraced your circumstances and you are moving forward. My goal is even bigger, and ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is part of Lupita Valero’s process, and what I do know is that I’m doing it, and I’m doing it, I don’t know if it’s how I imagined it or how I planned it, because the plans have changed a bit, but I’m enjoying it a lot.

-What is that goal, Lupita?

–Lupita Valero: The pandemic was a very big reference for everyone of learning, of also how to move the chip a little, value what we had but that routine life, that such common moments stole our attention, to be grateful, to be happy, and also accept who you are. I was one of those women, and I will admit, that I was living to live, that you go and that you walk and that you know that you are going to go to work and that you know that today you have to do this, but the question when this happened: Are you enjoying it? Are you enjoying your process? You are 25 years old, do you really want to do everything you are doing?“…

The answer was that no, I was not doing something I wanted, I was not doing something with which I felt happy and loved., and then there was the search for my own dreams, accept my reality, accept me, and the most important thing in life, be happy. My next goal would be to win the crown of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, if I am given the opportunity, but if it does not happen, I also have a plan, which is to continue developing because this is my dream, continue to be in the media and this is a step, for the girls who see this interview, I can tell you that ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ is the door, it is the great door for all the girls who have the dream of working on TV.

Lupita Valero will dance with Gabriel Coronel. Photo: Univision

-‘Our Latina Beauty ‘is a great door, which you enter, are you prepared to know that you can’t close that door anymore?

Lupita Valero: Before coming to this interview I was talking with my partner Sirey and with Génesis, who are the ones that I have the closest relationship with in the competition and we said: “There is a week to go to get back to reality, literally, to reality, what is happening out there? What is going to happen at least when I get to see my mother in town? and how are people going to see you? And how can that also consume what you are? “… It’s a difficult medium… I don’t have the answer now, what I do know is that when it comes out, The first thing I am going to do is see mine and see myself reflected, know where I come from, reaffirm what I am made of, and also to regain a little strength, because that is heavy, it is not easy to get here and stay, it has been a good resistance, but I will have to move forward and I think that I will be victorious from this.

-How do you feel being, together with Sirey Morán, one of the favorites, is it a responsibility, a risk, as well as a happiness?

Lupita Valero: I did not know that, I swear to you that we have been held incommunicado for 2 months … It feels very nice because one comes wanting to conquer a dream, I’m wanting it… I have a friendship relationship with Sirey, she is a woman whom I can say that I admire a lot, I admire her ability to lead herself, because she is a woman of war, a fighter, all of them in general, but with Sirey I have more opportunity to talk about situations in life, as we have also faced the risks that have come from wanting to conquer our own dreams, so it is nice that we are both among the favorites.

When I met her I told her: “It would be a blessing if you and I are holding hands. and with all the humility in the world, just as they have taught me to win, with the same humility I would recognize your triumph, so if this is going to be part of what God requires for our plans “… But obviously it is a responsibility to be a favorite because it is still as if I was throwing 100% of kilos, I am going to throw 200% to make people feel proud.

-What do you say to those people who support you, who make you a favorite, and to those people who still don’t understand you?

Lupita Valero: I will start by thanking the people who have been with me forever, you know that one brings history, and Lupita Valero did not convert overnight, I had to work hard for her, and then thanking those people, who continue to believe in me, because for many it can already represent a victory to be in ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, and for my family they already know that I already feel victorious, but for others it may represent that having the crown is victory.

And to people who don’t know me in person, and who began to follow me through ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, tell them that I am going to continue fighting for my dreams, and whatever happens, my message is to reach the hearts of many other girls, of many other women, adolescents, even men who are reflected with my story, and tell them that everything can be achieved, that it does not matter where you come from, that no matter how many difficulties you have, tell them that in the end the path or the light will go to the end of the road and sometimes not even at the end, sometimes we have her in front and we don’t even realize it …

Tell them to dare to know me a little more, that Lupita Valero still has a great story to tell, that I would love to be a point of reference, I do not want to be compared to me, I want to be like her, long ago I left comparison as part of my vocabulary, and I started using the word reference, because you know that the word reference is to take a little of all that good that you see, and make it your own version.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW OF LUPITA VALERO IN VIDEO:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

• Fabién from ‘NBL’: “It would be a pride to wear that crown to my people in Cuba”

• Near the crown Sirey Morán confesses: “I am passionate about journalism, I want an opportunity”

• Génesis Suero from ‘NBL’: “The public, the judges, and my work have made me get here”