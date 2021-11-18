Univisión Lupita Valero is one of the 4 finalists of NBL

Lupita Valero continues her step towards the final gala, where she hopes to become the next Nuestra Belleza Latina, not only with the support of the public, but with the endorsement of the jury, which from the beginning of the competition has seen her as one of the most complete candidates to win.

With her grace, beauty, security, simplicity and a lot of professionalism, the former contestant of Nuestra Belleza México, has been gaining more and more the support of the viewers, and facing the grand finale, Lupita revealed how she feels to have been able to arrive until this stage of the competition.

The Mexican took the opportunity, not only to ensure that she feels fulfilled and proud of her time on the Univisión reality show, but also to reveal what Nuestra Belleza Latina really is, and what she does with the participants who pass by.

“I am happy because I am in the finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina, because a woman like me can come to represent. I know that people in my town are going to feel happy that I have come here, “said the beautiful Mexican, in a video shared by the official account of Nuestra Belleza Latina on Instagram.

“Our Latin Beauty is this platform that, in reality, does take hold of women, that gives you this space to believe you, to tell you: ‘Lupita, I’m seeing you, you’re magnificent and brilliant,'” added Lupita, praising the work that the television show does with the contestants, beyond the theme of lights, makeup, fashion and entertainment.

Lupita Valero went further, and said that the goal now is that viewers can see themselves reflected in her, and know that through this show, all women can bring out their potential and shine like a huge treasure.

“Now I want to be a mirror, and I want you to see that shine in you. That is Our Latin Beauty, “said the Mexican, who incidentally remembered how she arrived at the show and what she will be like when the stage lights go out and the 12th season of the program has concluded.

“I arrived here with two briefcases, a suitcase full of dreams, of course I bring my well-tied huaraches there, I bring the love of my family and the passion and determination that have always characterized Lupita Valero,” said the young queen. “And I am adding to it week after week, learning, knowledge, life lessons.”

After the Univisión video, the supportive comments for Lupita did not wait, and not only more than 30,000 people saw it, but hundreds told her that she is going to be the queen.

Tell us if you think Lupita Valero will be crowned the new Nuestra Belleza Latina.