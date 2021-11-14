Univisión Lupita Valero was sincere before the semifinal gala

One of the most anticipated moments by viewers who follow the development of the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina step by step is about to arrive.

This Sunday, the names of the four lucky contestants of the Univisión reality show that within the group of six semifinalists will go to the final gala, and within them, Lupita Valera sounds strong to advance to the honor roll.

The beautiful Mexican, who has managed to conquer the public with her simplicity and security, opened up about what she feels about having reached the semifinal and, with great humility, revealed that she was happy.

Lupita went further, and showed that her faith in God has put her there, and assured that advancing to the podium of the six semifinalists is for her an objective that she had in mind since she entered the competition.

“Having reached this point of Nuestra Belleza Latina is a blessing, and it is also a goal accomplished,” the Mexican confessed, in a video shared by the official account of the reality show on Instagram.

And although the Mexican queen has great desires to be victorious in the contest, and win the crown as the next Nuestra Belleza Latina, as well as the Univision contract, she assured that she will leave everything in the hands of the Almighty.

“I arrived at Nuestra Belleza Latina and said: ‘let’s go to the final’, and then, let it be what God has in store for me,” added the semifinalist, who stressed that her next goal will be to advance to the grand final.

And it is that without a doubt Lupita Valero, whose video has been seen by more than 15,400 people, has everything necessary to be crowned as the successor of Migbelis Castellanos, and that is very clear to the public who has been voting.

Followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina demonstrated in support of the Aztec queen, and regardless of their nationalities, more than one mentioned that they want to see her with the crown on her temples.

“For me that is the Queen, and I am Dominican,” commented a fan of Lupita. “#Lupita valero 👌👌👌🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 we will be calling for my super beautiful and simple countrywoman to win 😘😘😘”, added another fan.

Other messages of support for Lupita resonated on the networks, with phrases such as “Come on Lupita, you are the best, with the best oratory. You can, that crown is yours 🙌 ”and“ Let’s go ❤️ MEXICO is watching over you and other countries that have joined to give you their support. In the votes .. ”.

“Never doubt yourself again, PROFESSIONALLY you are very well prepared. I know that you will shine like never before, because you prepared yourself very well for this moment .. And never stop smiling, because smiles are the best curves of a woman .. God will win first, ”said another faithful follower of Lupita.

Tell us if you think Lupita Valero deserves a place among the four finalists for Nuestra Belleza Latina.