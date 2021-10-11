10/11/2021 at 5:21 PM CEST

Kazakh Aleksej Lutsenko (Astana) won this Monday, by ahead of Italian Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates) in the Agostoni Cup, with a route of 180 kilometers and departure and arrival in the municipality of Lissone (north), in a test in which the Spanish Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), despite being many kilometers among the leaders, was surprised by the attack from his rivals and was left off the podium.

Lutsenko triumphed with a time of four hours, 19 minutes and 43 seconds, winning with authority the sprint against Trentin, with Alessandro Covi (UAE) completing the podium.

The triptych of the northern Lombardy region, which opened with the Tres Valles Varesinos and the Bernocchi Cup, concluded with the 74th edition of the Agostoni Cup, in a proof that ended the Movistar team season.

The Spanish group worked for Valverde and took command of the peloton 40 kilometers from the finish to prepare for the climb to Colle Brianza, where the veteran runner from Las Lumbreras de Monteagudo attacked forming a group of six runners in front.

Aleksey Lutsenko, Matteo Trentin, Alessandro Covi, the French Rémy Rochas, the Belgian Ben Hermans and the British Ben Tulett took a margin of about twenty seconds over the group, but they lacked a spirit of collaboration, which allowed the pursuers to cut back that margin to open a final ten kilometers to the red hot.

Lutsenko and Trentin realized the danger before the others and were the first to force the pace, leaving behind Valverde, who at that time lost his options to fight to the end for victory.

The couple made up of the Kazakh and the Italian quickly gained a fifty meter margin and sprinted in the last 500 meters.

Lutsenko, more powerful on the pedals and very competitive in this type of finals, gave Trentin no choice and crossed the finish line in time to take a hand off his bike.