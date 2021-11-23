11/22/2021 at 23:37 CET

The effort of the fashion industry for sustainability has been the protagonist tonight of the Woman Awards, which was once again attended by numerous celebrities and authorities and that was transformed in this edition into ‘Woman Planet’ to recognize the merit of companies, projects and personalities for their environmental commitment.Adolfo Domínguez won the ‘National Brand’ award and was picked up by Adriana Domínguez, CEO of the company, and Rosita Missoni, the ‘International Brand’ award, which was picked up virtually from Milan by the founder of the firm. The recognition of the ‘Sustainable Collection’ was awarded to SlowLove and collected by the creators of the firm, Sara Carbonero and Isabel Jiménez, and the ‘Sustainable Initiative’ award, given to the project ‘Because our planet is worth it’ by L’Oréal Paris, was picked up by Deborah Armstrong, general director of Consumer Goods at L’Oréal Spain.

The ‘Research and Development’ award was given to Jeanologia and collected by Enrique Silla, founder of the company, and Carmen Silla, director of Marketing; the ‘Pioneer’ award was awarded to Javier Goyeneche, founder of Ecoalf, and the ‘Jewelry Collection’ award to ‘SAVE Eugenia by TOUS’. It was picked up by Eugenia Martínez de Irujo and Rosa Tous, corporate vice president.

The list of awards was completed by Lancôme’s ‘Write her Future’ project, which won the ‘Social Action’ Award, collected by actress Penelope Cruz.

The vice president of Prensa Ibérica, Arantza Sarasola, highlighted, in the closing speech, that “The fashion industry is increasingly aware of the problem and has been developing numerous plans, projects and actions that show increasing environmental sensitivity”.

Sponsored by L’Oréal Paris, Santander, Ford and Iberdrola, the event took place at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando, in Madrid.