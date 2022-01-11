Luz Elena González Y Rafael Amaya they kept a intense relationship two years and finally after thousands of speculations, the supermodel decided to reveal details of her courtship with “The Lord of the heavens“, the artist who for years interpreted to this dangerous Mexican drug trafficker.

According to the actress, a Rafael Amaya she met him because her neighbor was her girlfriend; reason why they coincided a lot in the building where he lived Gonzalez. Later, when their relationship ended, she and Amaya met again at a golf tournament that she organized Televisa.

“Later we went to see a club again, I went to dance with my cousin and I saw him, he stayed dancing with me and I said -‘what a cute boy’-. I saw him and he knew him, but he was like ‘X’. But that night was like the click. He gave me a kiss and I said ‘Oh my God, I’m from here.’ I have never been kissed so beautifully in my life. “

Because they finished? Luz Elena González was very much in love

Luz Elena said that despite pour honey over the actor, she decided to separate because he did not want To get married. According to the actress, the conversation between the two was honest and after talking about what they felt they decided to follow different paths.

“We lasted two years, great. Until I told him -‘do you want to get married and have children? Because I’m ready’-. I think I was born ready to get married, have children and with my wedding dress in the trunk. He told me “I’m not ready.” I replied ‘ok, that’s fine. Bye and it’s over“, said the also model.

The actress said that now, from a distance, it seems very logical that the actor would not want to marry because he was very young and is a year and a half younger than her. In their separation, Amaya He left home and looked for her twice, but she did not respond and in the end they never spoke again.

Rafael Amaya PHOTO IG rafaelamayanunez

Luis Miguel was the real “reason” for which they separated?

After ending their relationship, Luz Elena would have begun a “lightning” courtship with Luis Miguel reason why the rumors began that the true reason of the separation was an infidelity; However, the model clarified that it may have seemed that, but that it is a lie.

“It could seem. I know there was a scandal and that I left it for Luis Miguel, but no,” he clarified.

Currently, Luz Elena is married and has children while her ex is eternally single.

Luz Elena’s family PHOTO IG luzelenaglezz

