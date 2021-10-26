Wonder Woman is the most important superhero of recent years, all thanks to the incarnation of Gal Gadot in the DC Extended Universe. Although the character has had some setbacks lately, his presence in the media is still strong and he has some adventures to live. Another of Wonder Woman’s iconic faces is Lynda Carter, who played her in the popular 1970s series; Through her social networks, the 70-year-old actress declares that transgender women are very important and that they are also Wonder Women.

Although Diana Prince had an extended period of silence beyond the comics, in 2016 she was introduced to the DCEU with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, a film in which she enjoyed an incredible battle scene in front of Doomsday. That was the beginning of a new era for Diana, one that would bring us Wonder Woman – 92% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%; the sequel included Lynda carter in its post-credits scene, featuring Asteria, a powerful warrior that we will surely see again in the third installment of the franchise.

Although the news of Wonder woman 3 are really scarce, it seems that Lynda carter she is still very involved with the brand. The veteran star is an undeniable part of the character’s lore, that is why his voice is still law in the superheroine grounds. Through his profile on Twitter, Carter sends a definitive message to Diana Prince’s followers, especially the transgender community:

Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story.

DC is giving special importance to the LGBT community and social media celebrates it. In recent weeks we are aware of the bisexuality of Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent in the cartoon Superman: Son of Kal-El, in addition, the new comic Nubia and the Amazons introduces us to the first transgender Amazon. Clearly, in the area of ​​comics, DC has done really well and fans are grateful for the representation and visibility accorded to minority groups.

What do we know about Wonder woman 3? Very little actually. Wonder Woman 1984 It was not exactly a success for Warner, so they are thinking about the story very well before starting the project. The sequel moved a bit away from the idea that the public had about Wonder Woman during its introduction to the DCEU, presenting us with a much more peaceful Diana, without a shield or sword so as not to send a message of violence and aggression to the public. The film received mixed reviews and the coronavirus pandemic did not allow it to gain good numbers in theaters.

Despite the glitches, Patty Jenkins is eager for the development of Wonder Woman 3, a sequel that will seemingly close with the character’s story in the DCEU. The director was present at the DC FanDome, a world-class event in which previews of the brand’s most anticipated projects were presented; During his panel he shared a few words about the third film which of course include Gal already Lynda carterCould it be a closure at the height of the superheroine?

We are very excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal, who is so upset that she is not here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three young children and filming, she is so upset that she can’t be here. But three o’clock [Jenkins, Gadot y Lynda Carter] we’re really excited about some exciting things coming with Wonder Woman 3.

