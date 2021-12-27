12/27/2021 at 17:35 CET

The French Football Federation (FFF) adopted the drastic decision to exclude Lyon and Paris FC (Second division) from the current French Cup due to the violent altercations in the stands of the Parisian club that took place on December 17 in the confrontation between the two.

The Disciplinary Commission of the FFF also announced this Monday that Lyon will not be able to have their own fans when the team travels in all competitions held in France during this season.

The Rhone club, one of the main teams in France, was also sentenced to a suspension from the Cup, although, being the first sentence, it is exempt from compliance and, in principle, could participate in the next edition if it does not repeat.

Lyon were also fined 52,000 euros and forced to pay for the damage done by their fans at Paris FC’s Charlety stadium. The violent incidents caused moments of panic and caused two injuries, a fan and a policeman.

The club in the south of Paris, for its part, will have to meet five games behind closed doors and pay a fine of 10,000 euros.

The altercations of the Cup match between the two clubs, corresponding to the thirties of the tournament, join others that occurred recently in the first division league, such as Nice-Olympique de Marseille and Lyon-Marseille.

The sanctions pronounced this Monday by the sports authorities are intended to be exemplary.