With PSG already escaped as the leader, there are many teams that will fight for second place. And Lyon has joined that party. They beat Lens in a game where Bosz’s men were effective and managed to resist in the second half.

FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Mingueza (Balde, 80 ‘), Piqué (Lenglet, 71’), Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Nico (Abde, 80 ‘), Gavi (Riqui Puig, 71’), Dest, Memphis, Agüero ( Coutinho, 41 ‘).

Alaves

Sivera, Ximo Navarro (Martín, 19 ‘), Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte, Moya (Manu García, 80’), Loum, Pere Pons (Pina, 61 ‘), Edgar Méndez (Pellistri, 61’), Rioja and Joselu ( Sylla, 80 ‘).

Goals

1-0, Memphis (49 ‘). 1-1, Rioja (52 ‘).

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian school). TA: Sivera, Rubén Duarte.

Incidents

Game played at the Camp Nou in front of 37,278 spectators.

The start of the match between two of the teams that play the best football in France did not disappoint. Lens started better, who had two consecutive occasions through Sotoca and Said. And although Lyon did not generate much, it was enough with little to go with a comfortable advantage at halftime. After 20 minutes, Guimaraes caused a penalty that Ekambi converted. And shortly before the break, Aouar put his head to send a rebound from Leca to the bottom of the net after a shot from the Cameroonian striker. Between those two actions, the VAR annulled a goal by Clauss that would have been a 1-1 draw.

Lens continued to seek the goal insistently after the break, and Lopes, with a stratospheric intervention, He avoided Kakuta’s goal. If that Kalimuendo holed, culminating with a bitten shot a beautiful play with Kakuta himself. Haise wanted more and attacked throughout the second half. But the offensive maelstrom of the visiting team was insufficient, as the light no longer moved. The points stayed in Lyon.