Master of script twists M. Night Shyamalan is preparing his next film and confirming its theatrical release date.

Among the many film directors, one highly valued by a large part of the public is M. Night Shyamalan, filmmaker behind great titles such as The Sixth Sense, The Protected, The Forest or Signs, among others.

After delighting us with Tiempo, the one considered the master of script twists is already preparing his next feature film.

At the moment how little we know about the new movie by M. Night Shyamalan is your title, which will be Knock at the Cabin.

To whet your appetite, Shyamalan has confirmed through his Twitter account the release date of his next movie in a tiny teaser, which you can see below.

pic.twitter.com/rAn6MNIQL9 – M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) October 14, 2021

It is unknown what the argument of the Knock at the Cabin movie nor who will make up the main cast, so we will have to wait to know more details about the filmmaker’s new project.

If anything is known about Shyamalan, it is that his films can be very disturbing and twisted. In its Movie Time the plot revolved around a family that went on vacation and traveled to a remote beach that was near their hotel in order to relax and have a quiet time.

Although everything seems to be proceeding normally, things change when one of the children finds the corpse of a woman floating in the sea. The strange thing arises when, when they go to take another look at the corpse, they discover that it is completely decomposed, which is not normal at all.

They soon discover that the beach has the effect of time passing faster than normal as children turn into teenagers after losing sight of them for just a few minutes. But, although they try to escape, every time they approach the exit it causes them a kind of dizziness that makes them faint.

Thus, the beach group will have to join forces to find a way to escape the place before it is too late and they die of old age in just a few hours. We remind you here of our review of Tiempo, the latest from Shyamalan.

Knock at the Cabin movie hits theaters on February 3, 2023. To make the wait more enjoyable, here are all the movies directed by M. Night Shyamalan (including ‘Time’) ordered from worst to best.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José Carlos Pozo.