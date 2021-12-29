Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child

The actor couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda song They are already the parents of a girl and named their daughter Dakota, in honor of the sister of the actor from the ‘My poor little angel’ films who lost her life.

That’s right, Macaulay Culkin and her partner, Brenda Song, became fathers of a healthy baby who was named Dakota Song Culkin.

The baby was born on April 5, 2021 in the city of Los Angeles, weighing just under three kilos.

It should be noted that she is the first daughter of the actor couple and was named Dakota by Maculay’s sister, who unfortunately lost her life in 2008.

When announcing the birth of their daughter, Culkin and Song were extremely discreet and did not even include social media posts.

However, they were later questioned by Esquire magazine and briefly said that they were overjoyed.

Although they know very little, the couple met in a movie made in Thailand a few years ago, and in 2017 they began a relationship until they decided to move in together.

Interviewed by Esquire about the “My Poor Little Angel” actor, Song said she couldn’t be around him and not be happy, while Macaulay said, when they were just starting out, that she is “the other shoe” he had been waiting for. , a sample of the great love they have for each other.

As you may recall, the famous actress who was at Disney several years ago had been engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus.

However, they ended their relationship in June 2012, while Culkin, meanwhile, dated Mila Kunis for nearly nine years before they split in January 2011.

It is worth mentioning that previously, Macaulay had expressed his desire to start a family with the former Disney star, 31 years old, and said since then that they had been “practicing a lot.”

We are solving it, making time work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your wife walks into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’

In fact, in the month of August 2018, Macaulay Culkin said in a podcast “I will make some babies”, in reference to his wishes to start a family with Brenda Song.