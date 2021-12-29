Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The designation of Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KO) as rival of Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez It caught many by surprise, especially those who are not close fans of British boxing. At ESPABOX we gave the scoop on December 5.

The 27-year-old from Manchester will appear in Madrid on January 27 with all the desire in the world before a fight that, if he wins, could change his life. He comes from a year without boxing after his first two defeats, but with a new work team, and he has received ESPABOX to introduce himself to the Spanish fans and make it clear that his intention when traveling to Madrid is to withdraw the Argentine living in our country .

-Hi, thanks for being with us. For those who don’t know you, how does Macaulay McGowan define himself?

-It is a pleasure. (Switches to Spanish, yelling) Hello, my name is Macaulay McGowan. I am a tough, strong and skilled fighter with determination.

-What are your beginnings in boxing, from when you start to become a professional?

– Since I was a child, I liked to fight, and I started in amateur boxing, I was good at it. I won titles, I was an English and British champion, and I became a professional very soon. I made the leap the same year that Sergio Martínez retired for the first time after the fight against Miguel Cotto… It’s crazy!

-Fate is capricious sometimes …

-Well, yes, because I started when he seemed to be finishing his career, and now I have before me his potential definitive retirement in case he beats him. History could put me in the same place as Cotto in the sense of retiring a legend like Sergio Martínez. I want to win at all costs. Not to withdraw him, but I have my own career, I am looking for my place, I am 27 years old and in my prime, he has nothing to prove and I want to derail that train; It is my time, and I see the time for the veteran to give way to the new blood.

“I am Rocky Balboa and he is Apollo Creed”

-We have seen you photographed with Maravilla, you grew up watching their fights … And now you are going to derail that train. Is there something personal behind it?

-Of course not. I grew up watching him with Chávez Jr., beating compatriots of mine like Martin Murray, Matthew Macklin, Darren Barker, etc. He was already boxing when I started it, amazing, but there is no bad blood at all between us, I just want to do my job and beat him. It is the sport, I would like to reach everything that he has been, that is why I must defeat him.

-We focus on your career. You turn pro in 2014, and your early years are magnificent, through 2019 included, even with a two-year hiatus, you win every fight except a draw with Jez Smith. Tell us about that evolution.

-From 2017 to 2019 I had to stand still when it comes to fighting (not as a boxer, because I kept training tirelessly in the gym), but in 2019 I came back with two good wins. It was a time when, due to many circumstances, no opportunity arose.

-2020 is here, the pandemic and your first two defeats, almost followed in November and December, against two undefeated as Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Kieron Conway.

-Yes, I caught two fights for which they gave me a short notice and I couldn’t prepare optimally, so I wasn’t able to win them. I accepted them because I am a professional boxer and because I did not receive fights that were favorable to me, so I did not want to reject them either because with the whole issue of COVID-19, many fewer events were organized.

-About these two fights, and understanding that as a boxer what you most want is to fight on top of the ring, what makes you even accept the second one only a month after the first? Did you have a problem as a promoter, manager or something?

-Because of the pandemic, nobody wanted to fight with people like me, undefeated. I wanted fights and I only found negative responses, so this offer came to us to face Kulakhmet, an amazing and undefeated amateur as a professional, southpaw, and we took it. It is not that he was not well prepared as I said, but there was not the time to focus the camp well. A month later, as you say, this option came out against Conway on the Joshua-Pulev poster, an impressive event, and I wanted to try again to redeem myself for not having been well in that fight, although I did not reach the desired level either.



But it is that I am a fighter, and when I have the opportunity I do not let it happen. When you already beat your first rivals, who are not of the best level, you have to test yourself against the best, and I would regret more if I had missed these fights than if I was defeated. I chose to take the opportunity, and it didn’t sap my confidence or anything, but two losses that mean nothing just made me train harder; nothing happens, people lose every day, this is boxing and the important thing is not what you lose, it is what you win. At the end of my career, I will not remember defeats, but victories like the one I will achieve against Sergio Martínez (laughs).

-What changes have you made to change those latest results?

-I have joined one of the best British and world coaches, Joe Gallagher; I’m not saying it, it’s that he has become the Best Coach in the World for The Ring magazine, so being with him has given me a lot, although in 2021 we have not had a fight either. But I am very well trained for this event in Spain, we are focused on defeating Sergio Martínez, this for me is like Rocky Balboa against Apollo Creed, I am Rocky and I have to surprise the legend.

-And now, Spain. What does this opportunity mean to you, beyond emulating Rocky?

-It is everything, because this year we have once again been short of evenings, and that they offer me to fight with Sergio Martínez is an incredible opportunity that I could not miss. It is the opportunity to achieve a night of glory, which I have always wanted in the world of boxing, defeating someone like him is going to be impressive, it is the only thing I want and for what I am, with my coach, absolutely focused. I think about it since I knew the fight would happen.



-How did you find out that you could fight in Spain against Maravilla?

-I received a WhatsApp from MTK one Sunday night raising the possibility of facing Sergio Martínez, and I said “what?” (puts his hands to his head). Another boxer had turned him down, and I agreed at one point, looked at the options of having a new trainer for the appointment and was able to arrange it with Joe Gallagher. So on Monday I went to the gym and I was telling everyone about it (laughs, encouraged), I was already a little down for taking so long without fighting and there was nothing on the horizon, and this was a rush of suddenly, out of nowhere.

– Were the negotiations with the MaravillaBox team easy? We already know that Spain is not a country that can afford such bulky bags as the United Kingdom.

-The fight is made possible in large part by Ricky Pow, as the link between MTK and Sergio’s team, and I thank him very much. And negotiating with Sergio’s environment was very easy, as much as asking if he wanted the fight, saying yes and little else … This is how boxing should always be! No games, no mess, nothing, some conditions offered, they are accepted and we have the agreement. And, about the bag, when you are a boxer you have to take risks, and I know that, if I win the fight, surely my next bag is already high. Aside from not boxing solely for money, it is also for the glory of winning.

-How’s the preparation going, just one month after the duel?

-I am doing the best preparation of my life, I have never had training like this, giving everything and more at all times: mentally and physically. It’s the best chance I could get, and I’m going to walk into that ring feeling Superman, confident and knowing that I’m going to the biggest victory of my career.

«In combat there will be a lot of fighting and action»

-What is your most characteristic style in the ring? What fight can we expect from you?

-In the early part of my career, I was much more of a touch and move boxer, but then I began to go a little further, to take the role of aggressor habitually. Sometimes I think my heart goes before my head, but I do it for the show. We will have a fight plan, and I will stick with it. It will be very good, there will be everything, but surely a lot of fighting and a lot of action.

-If you win Maravilla Martínez, who is very high in the WBA lists, in what position would you be facing this 2022 that is coming?

-It would be crazy to be there in the first classified, yes, and I would like to fight with anyone, I don’t care about the rival. When I defeat Sergio, bring me whoever you want, Golovkin or whoever.

-Thank you for receiving ESPABOX, Macaulay. Good luck and may the best one win.

-Thank you very much (in Spanish), it has been a pleasure and I hope to see you all on the day of the fight in Madrid. I will try to come from the UK to surpass the legend.