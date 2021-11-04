Although Apple has been innovating in the panel section for some time, the company has not yet taken the step of putting an OLED screen in its MacBook Pro, and according to rumors we will have to wait a while.

For years Apple has been at the forefront of panel technology. They were the first to launch a 5K monitor for non-professional use, they incorporated retina displays more than 5 years ago and now they have the MiniLED that works so well.

But after years of advantages and advances, the rest of the companies have started to play with OLED panels in laptops and Apple has not, and their motives have.

As is customary within the bitten apple company, the first technological milestones reach the iPhone, its most important line of business, and over time they are landing on the rest of the company’s products.

That is why in the last two years we have seen OLED finally reach the high-end of the iPhone after a long time using IPS technology. And this same transition is that we should see it in the world of laptops according to the latest rumors.

American media have reported that Apple is in talks with Samsung to develop OLED displays for future MacBook models.

The Korean giant has already introduced OLED panels for laptops with support for a refresh rate of up to 90Hz during this year, so we can assure that the technology exists.

The only problem is that Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro mini-LED displays support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, so perhaps Apple would be waiting for OLED panels to be released that support the same refresh rate.

And even though Apple has plans to introduce an OLED MacBook by 2025, Realizing such a product could take even longer, especially as the company has yet to transition its entire family from iPad to OLED.

What seems to be costing, according to information that assures that both Apple and Samsung had a disagreement when you were talking about developing an OLED panel for the iPad Air.

Apparently, the panel that Apple wanted was one with a dual-stack OLED structure, while Samsung only developed one with a single battery.

Estimates say that The first iPad Pro with OLED could be released in 2023 or 2024, so the wait for the MacBook with OLED should not arrive before 2025, and that if everything goes according to plan.