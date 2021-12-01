12/01/2021

Pablo Laso, Real Madrid coach who will play 800 games against Maccabi on the Madrid bench, described the Israeli team as “uncomfortable” and as “well built on three basic pillars, Scottie Wilbakin, James Nunnally and Before Zizic.

“Wilbekin He is the one who manages the team with many options and a good three-point shot and with three players as Evans, Taylor and Say Bartolomeo behind. Nunnally He is a great scorer and a player who makes very few mistakes in defense and attack, “he said. Laso.

“Zizic he’s having a great season, the best since he came back from the NBA. And if to this we add the rotation of Reynolds and Williams, which has many points on its hands, we have an uncomfortable, different team. A well-built team on three pillars, hence the good season they are doing, “added the coach.

An important fact is that Madrid is the best team in defensive rebounds, while Maccabi is the fourteenth in offensive rebounds.

“The team is doing a very good job in the rebounding aspect, but not only the people on the inside, the outsiders are also helping a lot,” he explained.

After playing five games in ten days, Real Madrid has had a week to rest and prepare for this Thursday’s clash, a classic in Europe.

“We needed to rest physically and mentally and after two days off we have recharged batteries and it has been noticed in the good training sessions we have been able to do,” Laso stressed.

The coach will complete 800 games at the helm of Real Madrid

“Well, they are a lot. I knew it because they told me, but I don’t worry about it, I worry about Maccabi and playing a good game,” he said.

In the discharge section, he is only in the infirmary Carlos Alocen.

“He has a problem with his foot that will force us to stop him for about 15 days, the rest are opening and we will see how we manage the entry of those who have been away for a long time, such as Trey thompkins and Anthony Randolph“, he pointed.

The coach made a general assessment of the moment of his team

“We are having good offensive and defensive moments, but we lack continuity in the game. We pick up the attack and defense systems quickly, but it is costing us more, something logical on the other hand, knowing how to read the broken game, the blocked exits and things. like this. You have to adapt to many situations and there are new players, “he concluded. Pablo Laso.