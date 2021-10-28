10/28/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

Barça finally saw their winning streak in the Euroleague (6-0) broken to fall on the Maccabi court (85-68) in a duel donde could never match the intensity of the locals, supported by a ‘Mano de Elías’ that carried his team flying.

Maccabi, 85

(31 + 25 + 9 + 20): Wilbekin (16), Evans (9), Taylor (7), Williams (12), Zizic (10) – starting five-, Caloiaro (2), Reynolds (10), Sorkin (2), Nunnally (17), Ziv (0).

Barça, 68

(18 + 18 + 18 + 14): Calathes (9), Kuric (3), Higgins (20), Mirotic (17), Sanli (0) -starting five-, Davies (8), Martínez (0), Smits (2), Hayes (0), Laprovittola (5), Jokubaitis (4). Caicedo (0).

Referees:

Boultazer, Radovic and Rocha. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the seventh day of the Euroleague, played in the ‘La Mano de Elías’ Pavilion, before 10,115 spectators.

A first half in which Barça was never at the height of the duel (56-36) left the Catalans without options, who tried to get closer with the outstanding performance of Higgins (20) and Mirotic (17), but with no luck for either even get close to the israeli set

Barça arrived at ‘La Mano de Elías’ with fuel just after a strenuous game against Fenerbahçe and Maccabi took advantage of it. The Israeli team, in a moment of brutal confidence after three consecutive victories, came out to eat Barça from the first second.

A disappeared Barça

And it is that in just 20 minutes, he ate it completely. Due to pressure, intensity and desire, to which Jasikevicius’s team had no response, which he could not equalize at any time the intensity of a Maccabi who got everything right.

In a spectacular environment, Barça held up well the first minutes (13-10) but it was soon seen that the Barça team did not have the defensive intensity necessary to stop an inspired Maccabi, with Nunnally, Williams and Reynolds, who broke Barça to close the first quarter with two triples and dominate from 13 (31-18).

Barça did not react and everything got worse in the second quarter. Calathes could not find the inspiration to move his team while Maccabi achieved good positions to score at close range or from the triple (6/10) or good passes to Zizic within the zone (40-21).

Saras seeks solutions

Jasikevicius tried to find solutions, especially on defense. But nothing came out. The locals, with total confidence and seeing Barça ‘touched’, did not stop their offensive momentum.

A triple from Nunnally (12 points at halftime), gave Maccabi 20 rental points (56-36). A valuation of 70 for the locals by 28 for Barça defined the difference between the two.

In the resumption, Barça came out much more aggressive in defense and two consecutive Mirotic triples immediately reduced the difference to 12 (56-44). It seemed that those of Jasikevicius wanted to return to the game.

No strength to react

Although Maccabi returned to his suffocating defense that again put Barça in trouble, which he saw as a triple by Wilbekin opened the income to 16 (62-46). Without solutions in attack, it was Mirotic who tried to pull the team (9 points) and thanks to two consecutive actions by the power forward, he brought Barça closer to 11 (63-52) that they would manage to keep at the end of the quarter (65-54 ).

One last effort was needed, but the forces were already too tight. Higgins’ attempts to bridge differences found no response on defense and Maccabi was able to celebrate a great victory against a Barça that could never match the intensity and local desire for victory (85-68).