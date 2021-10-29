According to a report from MLB insider and analyst AJ Cassavel, the San Diego Padres have reached an agreement for Bob Melvin to be their next manager for the next 3 years.

Much had been speculated on three names since parents decided to get rid of the controversial Tingler:

Luis Rojas Mike Schildt Ozzie Guillen

Undoubtedly three good candidates who have apparently fallen by the wayside and Cassavell’s versions have been confirmed.

Melvin, remember, was awarded Manager of the Year in 2018, he is 18 years old as a Major League Baseball manager and for the last 11 he has been in charge of guiding the destinies of the Oakland Athletics … always staying on the line.

What was then due to the choice of the Parents with Melvin?

Well we have some theories:

Melvin’s experience with a low-budget team (something he won’t live in San Diego but can help him control that dougout) Melvin’s serene, calm and formative character, does anyone know of any Melvin tantrums or scandals in all this time ? Exactly, the Padres opted for that instead of the confrontational style of some of the candidates (yes, Ozzie) Their experience in developing and training players … obviously the responsibility of training those players does not fall only on Melvin but if Atléticos have become in recent years an important talent farm for other franchises is thanks to how well Melvin has done them in the majors … we will see if he can apply that knowledge to consolidate the talent of Tatis, Machado and company and help the emergence of more …

Good or bad choice, what do you say?

Our impression is that Padres has chosen an old sea dog and probably his experience with Moneyball and the application of analytics has also been key. We’ll see.

Sources: The Padres and Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal to make Melvin the next manager in San Diego. – AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 28, 2021

What will be the challenges of Melvin as the new manager of the Padres?

We see some very obvious fastballs like this:

Regaining the confidence of the players, which seems to be something that had been broken during Tingler’s administration Retaking control of that dougout that gave a shameful show with Machado and Tatis almost at the end of the season Getting the Padres out of the playoffs … with that payroll San Diego can’t afford not to compete against the Dodgers and San Francisco

Is Melvin what they needed?