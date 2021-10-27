Telemundo Mack Roesch

Mack Roesch has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved and popular athletes that has passed through the different seasons of EXATLON United States, and while rumors grow that the sixth season of the Telemundo reality show could be a VIP meeting with the best that have been in the program, including the blond, the athlete is still in the news.

And this time the followers of the so-called “King of Obstacles”, 34, were impressed by observing a fight that the former EXATLON participant had with a renowned athlete, with whom he measured forces, and whom he literally left lying on the floor after showing its might and apply a luxury key to it.

It was Mack himself who shared on his Instagram the video of his fight, which turned out to be part of the second season of the show Spartan 2.0, where 16 athletes compete for the jackpot, and where the athlete has been stealing praise for his strength and dedication.

“Spartan 😳😳 # SpartanGames2 @usafspecwarrecruiting”, was the comment that Roesch accompanied his publication, which immediately earned him praise even from his contender and other competitors and the public that follows him.

“I can still feel my chest / neck when I watch this video! 😜, ”said Canadian Ryan Atkins, whom Roesh knocked down, and who won the competition the year before.

The former EXATLON contestant said he was very happy to be participating in this new challenge in his career and highlighted the pride that comes from being able to compete with powerful athletes like Atkins.

“💥🏃‍♂️🤼Nothing but love for the sport @spartan and these amazing warrior athletes 🦾 @ryanatkinsdiet # spartangames2 #wrestling #wrestler,” Mack said in a message to his contender.

The video and publication of the athlete born in Tampa, Florida caused such a fury among fans that in just a few hours he exceeded 125 thousand views and generated all kinds of comments and praise.

“Honorable! Much respect to the athletes who compete! The experience is priceless! ”,“ The Mack machine is the best ”, were some of the phrases shared by followers of the athlete.

After his stint at EXATLON, Telemundo described Mack Roesh as an outstanding athlete “in Obstacle Course competitions and Spartan Race competitions, as well as on television shows such as American Ninja Warrior.”

And despite the fact that the athlete, who in the third season of EXATLON reached the semifinal, when he was eliminated by Alberto “El Venado” Medina, who won the competition, is not very fluent in Spanish, with his power and character it became known put into the pocket the public of EXATLON that does not stop following him, as is happening in this new terrain of struggles.

