Telemundo Mack Roesch

Everything would indicate that COVID-19 would have returned to EXATLON UNITED STATES, and this time in one of its most emblematic participants who still hoped to return to an eventual sixth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”. It is about “The Tampa Machine” Mack Roesch, who would have been infected after a trip he took with his girlfriend through the Middle East.

This is what Mack Roesch let it be known on his social networks, where he explained in detail the situation in which he was involved and that would have resulted in his contagion of the virus that affects more and more people around the world. This is what he revealed:

God is near🙏 long message here: the plan was to be home today from Abu Dhabi Spartan, but we were stopped on the connection and faced heavy fines to fly home, we found help, and finally paid to get back to our homes on time, and we did the new by law. Covid test 24 hours before departure. I am Covid Positive… 🛌🏪The government laws here say that I must be here for a while until I test negative for Covid, but first we can defeat this battle of illness and health together with God. Amen, thanks for the prayers. The messages of support are useful🥰 it’s time to rest and I’m glad to have good friends close—— and my love @dariannysoto @kelvin_noe_renteria

On this trip Mack Roesch would be accompanied by two people named in his message. His girlfriend, the Venezuelan Darianny Soto, and nothing more and nothing less than “El Vaquero” of the Contendientes, Kelvin Noe Renteria, who also would have been taking a vacation in the same place as Roesch.

Can’t you go back to EXATLON USA?

Although the portals specialized in Exatlon United States have said that Mack Roesch would be among the list of participants chosen to return in the sixth installment, and Mack himself has been very vocal in his desire to return, to date nothing is confirmed. And now the admission that he was infected with COVID-19 could put a brake on this eventual return to the arenas for a new shot at glory.

According to what Mack Roesch himself has shared, his current state of health is optimal and he is in absolute rest and keeping the required quarantine until his tests are negative again and according to the times, and if true, if he could be back in a new season of the competition, taking into account that the necessary 14 days pass and these do not fall within the recording dates.

This has already happened in Exatlon. In the Mexico competition, one of the athletes who was ready to enter, tested positive for COVID-19, and had to wait several weeks before joining. The truth is that we hope this is just a bump in Mack Roesch’s career, and that he can finally return to the competition and this time, with everything he needs to succeed.

Get well quick, champ!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories