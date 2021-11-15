Exatlon United States / Instagram Mack Roesch sent an application to reality for 2022

Mack Roesh is a warrior in every sense of the word, and over the years, “The Machine”, as he is known among his fans, has shown that for him high performance sports challenges are not just hobbies, but part of his life.

And that is why with great emotion, the ex-boyfriend of the presenter Jessica Cediel, has just announced that he is crossing his fingers to be admitted to the group of selected for a sports reality show in 2022.

Mack shared the news that he had already submitted his application to be in the famous competition next year, and although many thought it was his return to EXATLON United States, the athlete clarified that it is a reality of greater national scope, which has been eager. It is the renowned show American Ninja Warrior, also from NBC.

“I already entered the application to @ninjawarrior‼ ️”, announced the blond on his Instagram account. Please send me your prayers and support in the comment section. ❕🔽 #mackroesch #themachine @nbc @telemundo 💥💥💥 ”.

The athlete also shared the proof that he has already applied to the competition and showed that he has already received a response from the program, where they tell him that for now he must put into practice the gift of holy Job, until they communicate a final answer.

Thank you for applying to American Ninja Warrior. Please, be patient. This can take several weeks to process. If you have any questions, you can approach the casting team ”, was the answer that the reality show Ninja Warrior sent him.

American Ninja Warriors is a sports entertainment competition where athletes fight to finish challenges on various high difficulty obstacle courses to reach the big date on the Las Vegas Strip and become the so-called “American Ninja Warrior” of each season.

The show began in December 2009 and has now been running for 13 editions, and while Mack receives his final answer on whether or not he was admitted by 2022, the support of his loyal fans has not been long in coming.

“Congratulations”, “Yesss go Mack, you could do it. (Dale Mack, you can do it) Blessings (blessings) 🙌💪🤴GOOD LUCK ”,“ the best of luck ”,“ Let’s go with everything ”and“ Good, we will be looking at you from Puerto Rico ”, were some of the comments of support that the athlete’s fans have expressed for his new dream.

“I’ve been waiting for this”, “You are a ninja and you deserve to be there” and “Yes Mack, you are going to make it and from here I send you good vibes,” added other Mack sympathizers.

At the moment the athlete will be waiting for the answer, which could be given at the beginning of January, but without a doubt the good vibes of his followers will serve him well.

