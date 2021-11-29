Telemundo Mack Roesch

The followers of EXATLON United States are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the sixth season of the reality show, and although until now the production of the program has not revealed details of what the next edition will be, rumors continue to grow that there could be a reunion. of the VIP stars who have been through the competition over the years.

And the names of the athletes who will jump to the arenas of EXATLON United States to compete for the trophy of champions are still unknown, which in the fifth season were taken by Norma Palafox and Jeyvier Cintrón, one of the athletes that many fans want to return to. see is Mack Roesh.

And it was precisely the former athlete of the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the planet” who, through a message shared on his Instagram, made his followers think that he could be part of the sixth season of the Telemundo reality show.

“It’s going to be a long season,” said the American in his publication, in which he posted a couple of images of his time in the Telemundo competition. “ExatlonEstadosUnidos. # TBT. Exatlon.Team # Reds ”.

And although Mack did not release specific garment about himself, his message means a confirmation that he will jump back into the arenas of EXATLON, the encrypted message raised illusions among his followers, where more than one took it as a bite of things to come for the athlete in 2022.

Are you going back to Exatlon USA? Yessss ”,“ What emotion to know that you are going to return ”and“ you are going to participate against Exatlon México ”, were some of the comments that the blond’s fans expressed.

Despite the many questions that Mack fans asked him about whether he will return or not, so far he has not responded openly, which has raised expectations for the new season.

And if it is not EXATLON United States, “The Machine” has shown that if things go as expected, then it could be in another high performance competition.

A few weeks ago Mack revealed on his networks that he presented his application to be in the famous American Ninja Warrior competition, from NBC.

“I already entered the application to @ninjawarrior‼ ️ Please send me your prayers and support in the comments section. ❕🔽 #mackroesch #themachine @nbc @telemundo 💥💥💥 ”, commented the athlete.

Thank you for applying to American Ninja Warrior. Please, be patient. This can take several weeks to process. If you have any questions, you can approach the casting team, ”the show responded to Mack.

