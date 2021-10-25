MacBook, iMac, Mac Mini and other modern Apple computer users have an appointment with their router: the new MacOS Monterey is now available for download.

MacOS 12, better known as macOS Monterey, was announced four months ago, at Apple’s WWDC conference.

After spending time in beta phase, finally today it can be downloaded in its final version, to all users.

It is not the most revolutionary version of recent years, but it includes interesting news, some exclusive for Macs with an Apple M1 processor. And important absences, which have been delayed for later.

MacBook laptops are synonymous with quality. If you are thinking of buying one, you should know the different options that exist and what to take into account.

It is just in time for the premiere of the new Macbook Pro with Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, presented a few days ago.

Safari is one of the apps that has changed the most, with an almost complete redesign. Apple now allows groups of tabs to be created, they are also automatically synchronized with other Macs as well as with iPhone and iPad.

Facetime It also incorporates many improvements, copying many things from the most popular video calling apps. For example, the ability to add people to a group call when it has already started, or include Windows and mobile users.

Finally shortcuts come to Macs with macOS Monterey. This functionality was only available on iOS and iPadOS devices.

The Apple M1 processor has two older brothers that surpass its performance in all. What do they contribute?

Also, new ways to share in Messages, the new Modes of Concentration, redesign of Maps, and new applications such as Live Text, which is basically an adaptation of Google Lens.

Another novelty that improves the feeling of the ecosystem comes from the hand of AirPlay, now multimedia content can be sent between different devices to be used as speakers.

The most practical way to visualize this is to, for example, be listening to music on the iPhone and send that music to the MacBook in order to use those speakers that are more powerful.

You have all the news from MacOs Monterey on this Apple page.

There are also last minute delays, such as Universal Control, which allows you to control one device with another’s trackpad, or SharePlay, which allows you to sync video and music with other people’s computers.

Both will come later with an update.

MacOS Monterey is compatible with the following computers:

MacBook 2016 and later MacBook Air 2015 and later MacBook Pro 2015 and later Mac Pro 2013 and later Mac Mini 2014 and later iMac 2015 and later iMac Pro 2017 and later

You can download it from this link to the Mac App Store, but you need to have macOS 10.9 or later installed.