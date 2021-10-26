As you well know, Apple has launched new operating systems for all its devices and here we summarize which are the most outstanding features of Monterey, iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1.

As you well know, the MacOS Monterey operating system is now available for download (here we show you how to do it), but it has not arrived alone. Since Apple have seen fit to launch all their operating systems almost at the same time.

Along with the Monterey, the Cupertino company is also rolling out iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, its third update of the current generation of iOS since it was launched alongside iPhone 13.

The iOS 15.1 update brings: SharePlay, allowing multiple Apple users to enjoy movies, music, and other content together during FaceTime calls; ProRes video recording on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, among other camera improvements; and some improvements for the applications Home, Shortcuts, Translate and Portfolio.

But of all the new features, SharePlay gets the most of the attention. As its name suggests, SharePlay offers multiple experiences shared through FaceTimeFrom surfing the web together to watching synchronized movies or TV shows.

It also offers each user the ability to play, pause, rewind or fast-forward movies, programs or music and automatically lowers the volume of the content when it detects that someone is speaking.

iOS 15.1 brings the ProRes video recording to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The video function minimizes compression while recording a video, ensuring the highest quality videos for editing and post-processing.

The update also adds a button to disable the automatic switch to macro mode, giving users more control over how to use the cameras.

An interesting addition is that now you can add your COVID-19 vaccination card to the Apple Wallet app.

The House app installed as standard now allows users to automate different actions based on air quality, humidity or ambient light sensors.

There are also new games to play with Siri, while the Translate app receives support for Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan). As with every update, iOS 15.1 also brings various bug fixes.

As for Monterey, the new operating system for Mac computers, this is only available in this list of models that we leave you below:

MacBook: Early 2016 and newer MacBook Air: Early 2015 and newer MacBook Pro: Early 2015 and later Mac Mini: Late 2014 and later iMac: Late 2015 and later iMac Pro: End of 2017 Mac Pro: Late 2013 and later