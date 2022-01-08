01/07/2022 at 7:45 PM CET

Kylian Mbappé He is one of the leading figures in world football and he has fallen in love with many fans through his magical dribbles and his unique ability to score goals. One of his biggest fans is the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who in statements to the French media l’Équipe has been full of praise for the young French star.

Macron praises Mbappé’s humble character

When asked about Mbappé, the French president has praised the humble character of the footballer despite being a consecrated star: “Live far from excesses that sometimes accompany the celebrity, he embodies quiet ambition, gazing up at the stars, but has his head on his shoulders. ”

Furthermore, Kylian does not forget his humble origins in one of the poorest departments in France: “You never forget to return to Seine-Saint-Denis and in particular to Bondy, where it all started for him. “

The French president predicts a great sporting future for him

Sportingly, Macron is a declared admirer of Mbappé and he is convinced that he will continue to delight the French fans with his unique actions: “Of one thing I am sure, he will continue to amaze us. I want him to have the most beautiful record in European football and to continue to enchant the public with his jubilant gestures, brilliant passes and magical goals. “

On the other hand, the French leader He has been happy for Mbappé’s commitment to French society: “He chose the risk of commitment. For vaccination, against violence, in communion with the emotions of the country, he has a rare awareness of his role, the weight of his words, the force of his actions. “

Thus, the PSG forward, has seen how Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a great supporter of his, both for his actions on the field and off it.