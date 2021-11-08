

Only fully vaccinated people will be able to access the traditional parade.

Little by little we are resuming some of our activities after living a very difficult year and a half for the coronavirus pandemic and that several of our year-end celebrations and festivities had to be canceled or reduced in 2020.

Thanksgiving Day is practically around the corner from the corner and as we all know, In New York one of the most emblematic things of this date It is the traditional Thanksgiving parade organized by Macy’s.

Last year, the Macy’s parade was reduced in terms of people who took to the streets to observe it as well as the people who participate by operating the iconic inflatable balloons of different characters, in order to preserve the health of all and invite the population to follow the event on television.

Nevertheless, For this 2021 Macy’s has officially announced that its traditional Thanksgiving Day parade will return to normal. It will be next Thursday, November 25 when we will see through the streets of New York 15 balloons, 28 floats, 36 inflatables, 10 bands, 9 acting groups, more than 800 clowns, some music stars and as always the mythical Santa Claus, and the best thing is that you will be able to see it live and in full color, following, of course, a strict health and safety protocol.

“For more than 9 decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions of people who gather with friends and family to experience this unique holiday celebration on the streets of New York City and in homes around the world. country, “said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“For our 95th celebration, Macy’s has created an astonishing spectacle with a dazzling array of balloons, animated floats, and amazing performers. We look forward to helping New York City and the country kick off the holiday season with the return of this treasured tradition, ”he added.

The security protocols you must follow if you want to attend the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

To ensure the safety of all those attending the Thanksgiving parade, Macy’s encouraged everyone to follow state and local guidelines, as well as the recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anyone who wants to be a spectator of the parade must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and must wear a mask at all times. At the entrances there will be staff requesting the vaccination certificate and children under 12 who have not yet been fully vaccinated can be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. People are also asked not to carry large bags or backpacks, umbrellas, strollers or strollers.

The parade will begin at 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, marching on its 2.5-mile route from Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and heading down Sixth Avenue, before turn west on 34th Street and terminate on Seventh Avenue across from Macy’s Herald Square.

Those who wish to take a look at what will be in the parade, the giant balloons will be inflated on Wednesday, November 24, from noon to 6 p.m. To see this, the entrance will be at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, and balloon viewing at 77th and 81st streets. .

It is important to know that there will be no public view or press access in the broadcast area on Sixth Avenue from West 34th to West 38th streets and on West 34th Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue. There will be limited public viewing on the south side of West 34th Street, between Broadway and Seventh Avenue.

Where to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on television?

The parade will be broadcast on NBC from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 25.

The Christmas TV special will feature a special performance by Carrie Underwood with her album, “My Gift.”

Some of Broadway’s best musicals will also be featured, including “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Wicked”; along with a sneak peek of “Annie Live!” from NBC. Plus, the Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

To get from the parade, be sure to visit macys.com/social/parade or check out Macy’s social media.

