Once again, it’s time for Macy’s annual Turkey Day tradition and Thanksgiving Parade. This year is tradition number 95, broadcast on NBC, which has been the official broadcast of the parade since 1953.

Today show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host the NBC festivities, while Ana Jurka, Carlos Adyan, Freddy Lomelí and current Miss Universe Andrea Meza will host the simulcast in Spanish on Telemundo.

The 95th #MacysParade is almost here! The action begins Thanksgiving morning at 9am in all time zones on NBC. ❤ this Tweet for a reminder to tune in and catch the Parade’s best moments. – Macy’s (@Macys) October 28, 2021

Here’s what you need to know about the performers and the list of performances.

What artists will be performing in the parade?

Topping the celebrity appearances are “Dancing With the Stars” alumni Jimmie Allen, Andy Grammer, Nelly and Jordan Fisher. Grammer finished seventh in season 21 with partner Allison Holker, Allen recently finished seventh in season 30 with partner Emma Slater, Nelly came in third in season 29 with Daniella Karagach, and Fisher won the Mirrorball Trophy on the season. 25 with his partner Lindsay Arnold.

Other artists include Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue’s Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps) , Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Greens, Zoe Wees, Tauren Wells and, of course, Santa Claus.

Additionally, “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood will hold a special performance of her new album “My Gift,” in addition to performances by the Broadway cast of “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!” And “Wicked,” and a sneak peek at NBC’s upcoming live musical, “Annie Live!”, Which premieres December 2 on NBC. And as always, Radio City Rockettes will make things better with a high-level performance in Herald Square.

Balloons and floats

According to the NBC press release, the balloons returning this year include:

• “Astronaut Snoopy” by Peanuts Worldwide

• “The Boss Baby” from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures

• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Abrams Books

• Sinclair “DINO” from Sinclair Oil Corporation

• “Goku” from Toei Animations, Inc.

• Chase from Nickelodeon’s “PAW Patrol”

• “Pillsbury Doughboy” by Pillsbury

• “Red Titan” from “Ryan’s World” by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

• Papa Smurf from Nickelodeon’s “The Smurfs”

• “Sonic the Hedgehog” by SEGA

• Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob and Gary”

New balloons for 2021 include Netflix’s “Ada Twist, Scientist,” a Funko Pop! inspired “Grogu” (aka Baby Yoda) from the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, a new “Ronald McDonald” balloon from McDonald’s and “Pikachu” and “Eevee” from Pokemon International Company. There will also be several inflatable vehicles (balloons and tricycles).

In 2021, the parade will debut with six new floats:

• Peacock’s “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” with the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva”

• “Celebration Gator” from the Louisiana Tourism Office with Jon Batiste

• “Colossal Wave of Wonder” by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions with Nelly

• “Gravy Pirates” by HEINZ

• Disney Cruise Line’s “Magic Meets the Sea” with Jordan Fisher and Special Guests

• “North Pole of Tiptoe”

The parade also features 10 marching bands from across the country, dancers from the Hispanic Ballet School of Dance, the Broadway Educational Alliance Youth Choir, dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios, the St. John, Spirit of America and Dance Stars, Young People’s Chorus of NYC and many, many more.

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 25 from 9:00 am to noon in all time zones on NBC. It will also be broadcast on Peacock.

