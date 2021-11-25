.

Turkey Day tradition is here – it’s time for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 am in each time zone on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways you can watch a live stream of the Macy’s 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade online:

Heavy can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and over 100 other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the FuboTV app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield ), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour flashback feature, allowing you to watch most new shows on demand within three days (and sometimes more) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

You can watch a live broadcast of NBC (live in select markets) and over 40 more TV channels through Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $ 10:

Get Sling TV

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the Sling TV app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in all of them, but you can choose any package and add-on you want with its free 14-day trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount due today will be $ 0 when you sign up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you will not be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once you have signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the DirecTV Stream app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV-powered device (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and more than 65 TV channels through Hulu with Live TV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu Free Trial with Live TV

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live on the Hulu app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website at>.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR ”, giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview

Play

Get An Exclusive First Look At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade FloatsLive from Macy’s 72,000-square-foot studio in New Jersey, TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones is joined by Rick Pomer, creative director of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, for an exclusive first look at the brand-new floats that will debut at the parade next week, including a mobile water park, a giant peacock, and a celebration of New Orleans. »… 2021-11-16T18: 00: 03Z

Macy’s 95th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in all its glory this year, and for the 69th year in a row, NBC is the official television broadcaster for the holidays.

NBC’s press release reads:

A show like no other returns this year when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes to the streets of New York City and ushers in the holiday season. The 95th march of the world famous magic parade will unite the nation in celebration and will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novel and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups, a large number of musical stars and the unique Santa Claus. For decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the most anticipated and viewed Christmas celebrations in the country. Viewers across the country can catch all the action via special broadcasts on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones, and for the first time, fans can also stream Peacock’s coverage live. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today” will host the three-hour broadcast for NBC and Peacock. NBC will air an encore of the parade from 2:00 to 5:00 pm ET.

The simulcast in Spanish on Telemundo will be hosted by Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan from “En Casa con Telemundo”, accompanied by Freddy Lomelí live from Sixth Avenue, and will feature a special appearance by current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza. For the first time ever, viewers enjoying the parade on television and Peacock will experience various whimsical augmented reality effects throughout the show that will add another dose of Macy’s magic to the show.

Performers in the parade include Carrie Underwood, the Broadway cast of “SIX,” “Moulin Rouge!”, “Wicked” and a preview of “Annie Live,” plus Radio City Rockettes, Immie Allen, Jon Batiste, ” Blue’s Clues & amp; You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue’s Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, Tauren Wells and, of course, Santa Claus.

The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 am in each time zone on NBC.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: How to get free rides on Thanksgiving 2021?