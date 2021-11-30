Furious is the spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road – 97% that everyone is waiting for. Anya Taylor-Joy was confirmed as the lead since last year and fans are eager to see her excel in a new project. The updates of the film are not as frequent as we would like, but at least this afternoon a novelty appears on the networks that is surprising many. According to Deadline, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is retiring from the film and will be replaced by Tom Burke. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

We met Furious thanks to the portrayal of Charlize Theron, who brought us a relentless and memorable female character. Although Max is the star of Fury RoadIt is very clear that the so-called Imperator overshadowed him to a point that was not expected. The heroine turned out to be so acclaimed that very soon we will see the spin-off of her youthful years thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy, American actress of British and Argentine descent who only until recent years began to stand out thanks to her roles in film and television.

In addition to Anya, the cast of Furious includes Chris Hemsworth and Cameron hood, all with unknown characters. For a time he was included in the list Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his appearances in The Great Showman – 54%, Aquaman – 73%, The Chicago Trial of 7 – 80% and more; Unfortunately, Mateen leaves the production of Furiosa due to scheduling problems. Deadline maintains that the actor has other commitments that he cannot leave, that is why Tom burke he has come to take his place in a role that has yet to be revealed.

This news has caused numerous negative comments on social networks. Most Internet users point out that another black actor should have been hired for the role and not a white one, taking as an example Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Mackie, John David Washington, among others. The Deadline report does not mention the title of the project that Yahya has chosen above FuriousHowever, the source maintains that it is one charged with great “secret passion that had been developing for some time.” We will have to wait a while to discover the real name.

Anya Taylor-Joy she was already famous for films like The Witch – 91% or Glass – 45%, however, it was thanks to his starring role in Lady’s Gambit – 93% who jumped to world stardom. This Netflix series made her better known than she was and showed us that her productions can be excellent from time to time. Right now, the 25-year-old is enjoying full fame and fortune, but perhaps the best is yet to come with her role as Imperator Furiosa. She still has a long career ahead of her, and with her talent and beauty we will see her appear in larger productions.

The latest film by Anya Taylor-Joy en The Soho Mystery – 89%, a psychological thriller about a young woman with a passion for fashion who may mysteriously enter the 1960s; there he meets his idol, an attractive aspiring singer. But the London he visits is not what it seems and time will begin to unravel with grim consequences. Critics of the film point to it as a disconcerting journey in which its protagonist suffers the ravages of his decisions; Although it stands out for its style and surprising visual section, it fails to give a closed and satisfactory conclusion to its stellar characters.

A couple of months ago it was confirmed that the spin-off of Furious It will hit theaters until May 24, 2024, so it will be a very, very long wait.

