Mademsa MM20FBH What’s new in microwaves?

The kitchen is a space in the home that has been loaded with technology for decades. But beyond new products such as electric cookers, or intelligent recipe processing systems, traditional white goods have also had updates.

For this reason we wanted to see what’s new with microwaves and reviewed the Mademsa Black 20L Digital Microwave (MM20FBH). Its panel is intuitive and provides a digital screen to choose different modes.

Easy to use, it has 5 different preparation modes: Melt, Warm, Reheat, Keep Warm and Cook, with automatic power settings, technology that helps make your day easier.

What is each mode for?

The “melt” function melts the ingredients just right and is perfect for butter and chocolate. The “heat” function will help you reach the ideal temperature to consume your dishes. Use the “Keep Warm” function if you want to keep the temperature of the food you have just prepared until it is time to serve or eat (this is quite useful, because it prevents the food from being dry or overheated).

With the “Reheat” function you can reach the ideal temperature for consumption of the food that was in the refrigerator. And here an important point: this is different from defrosting, because that is a separate function. This equipment defrosts with precision: specific power for chicken, meat or others.

Multiple Features, in a Compact Size

Its size is 20L. Regarding its dimensions, it has a height of 25.6 cm, a width of 44 cm and a depth of 36.2 cm, considering the handle of the product.

Therefore, it is quite versatile in this aspect. His weight is 10.2 kilos.

Cook?

Although it is not “its forte”, this microwave allows you to cook in it as well, bringing functions for some specific dishes. The panel has 4 practical recipes already programmed, such as roast milk, rice and quinoa.

Activate the menu by pressing just one button, while adjusting its time and portion by turning the knob. Something very interesting if you are looking to save time!

conclusions

Appliances and white line items have more and more functions that seek to save us time on a day-to-day basis where now most of the members of the household work outside of it or study. Therefore, the time to prepare lunches, dinners and others has been reduced.

How “smart” and complete are the items in your home? Maybe it’s time to look for some extra help in your microwave.