Two bottom fights, two titles and recognized champions in an emblematic setting, led by Argentina Boxing Promotions by TyC Sports.

The multiple Argentine and Latin champion, Ezequiel “El Olímpico” Maderna, from La Plata, will face the Mendoza Abraham “Turco” Buonarrigo, in dispute for the South American super middleweight title, which is vacant, in one of the stellar matches of the evening that will take place this Friday, December 10, at the Estadio de la Federación Argentina de Box (FAB), in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, which will be broadcast live through TyC Sports from 21, for Argentina and all of America in its First Boxing cycle. TyC Sports Play will start at 18 with First Promotional Boxing.

In the other stellar fight of the night, the Argentine super middleweight champion, the puncher from Corrientes Matías “Monzón” Lovera, will face the Santa Fe Victor “El Estilista” Exner, trying to defend his crown for the second time, in a rematch.

In a meeting that is expected to be captivating, Maderna (27-6, 17 KOs), an Olympian in Beijing 2008, who was Argentine super middleweight and Latin super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), and middleweight CMB, in addition to having faced stars in much of the planet, comes as No. 2 in the Argentine super middleweight ranking. Now he will face the powerful Buonarrigo (9-2, 7 KOs), N ° 5 of the same ranks, former fedebol middleweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and of recognized performance, who is going for his best victory.

At 35, Maderna is going for a new belt. Winner of practically every rival in the country, among which are Rubén Acosta -in front of whom he won the national title in 2011 and defended the Latin WBO in 2012-, Jorge Rodríguez Olivera, Darío Balmaceda, Oscar Véliz, Claudio Ábalos, Richard Vidal , Wenceslao Mansilla, Walter Sequeira and Martín Ríos, have vast experience abroad. He yielded his undefeated to Cuban Edwin Rodríguez on the cards in Monaco in 2013.

That same year he fell into a majority ruling as a visitor to South African Thomas Oosthuizen. He was also stopped by undefeated Russian world champion Artur Beterbiev in Canada, fell on points to Venezuelan world monarch José Uzcategui in the United States, and to Russian Fedor Chudinov in Moscow. It comes on August 13 to finish with Martín Molina by technical knockout in the sixth round. And with his scrolls, he is ready for a new consecration.

It will not be easy against Buonarrigo. The Mendoza, 9 years younger, also has a step in the national team. As a leased, he was overcoming different obstacles such as Nelson Rosalez, Juan Figueroa, Víctor Exner, until he lost to Durval Palacios. On April 21, he dominated Wenceslao Mansilla in a unanimous decision and lifted the WBA mid-heavyweight fedebol belt. It comes from July 17 to fall on the cards with Juan Taborda for a Latin title, and seeks revenge.

Lovera-Exner in the other stellar

In the other stellar fight of the night, the Argentine super middleweight champion, the puncher Matías “Monzón” Lovera (15-1-1, 11 KOs), will face the Santa Fe Victor “El Estilista” Exner (6-8-1, 2 KOs), trying to defend his crown for the second time, in a rematch, after on May 11, 2018 the Corrientes won by technical knockout in the third round in Buenos Aires.

At 26, Lovera, winner among others of Hernán Pérez, and José Caraballo, will seek to defend for the second time the scepter that he conquered on September 25, 2019 when he destroyed Juan Rizo Patrón in two rounds. After that, he fell surprisingly against Hernán Pérez in the rematch, but he arrived on September 24 to defend his crown by beating Wenceslao Mansilla by disqualification in the first.

Now an old acquaintance will be measured again. From that initial meeting, Exner has sought his revenge. Accustomed to fighting as a visitor against figures of the stature of Cuban William Scull, he was reversing his campaign. He added three consecutive successes, where his knockout of the undefeated Maximiliano Fuentes -who had beaten him- stands out. After that, he fell into a tight ruling divided with Facundo Galovar for the Latin title, and comes from October 30 to equalize with Walter Sequeira. This time, he’s going for his rematch.

Young prospects for the rest of the night

Beyond the stellar duels, a program with young talents completes the night. In the main complementary fight, the local Leonardo “El Gringo” Virzi (2-0-0-1 sd, 2 KOs) will face the Buenos Aires rookie Diego Hernández, in the lightweight category, at four rounds.

In the super middleweight division, Leonel “Fachín” Ávila (2-0) from Mar del Plata will collide with Cristian “Vikingo” González Utello (1-2) from Tandil, four chapters away.

Finally, in super featherweight, Mariano “Bonito” Bertola from Mar del Plata (2-0) against Agustín Torres (0-1) from Buenos Aires, four innings.

Promotional First Boxing

From 18:00, five amateur matches will be played as part of the First Promotional Boxing cycle, live on TyC Sports Play. Outstanding amateur fighters from the area will animate the preview of the professionals, in the classic television training series.

Ticket Sales

Tickets can be purchased on the same day of the event at the box office of the Argentine Boxing Federation, starting at 5 pm.