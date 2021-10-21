The Knicks are still sweet and the Celtics in the doldrums. And neither of them does what we said. In the end, we are in the first game of the season and not in an extension of the previous one, in which Madison was once again the center of the world and Boston ended up in the doldrums and in a project remodel. In an encounter that could be for anyone, the New Yorkers continued their upward dynamics and the Greens rowed to land on the shore. A trend similar to that of the last year, when some ended up with positive feelings and others not so much, despite the fact that both fell in the first round. But with good news on both sides and a very large room for improvement within a long season. (the first with 82 games in three years) in which they will have the opportunity to seek vindication or redemption. Depending on what happens to each one.

The encounter was tachycardic, epic, epic and extraordinary. An amazing letter of introduction in the basketball mecca, that stadium already full, with the famous at the foot of the court and Spike Lee doing his thing when he goes to shoot a basket with a much calmer Dustin Hoffman. The streets of Manhattan and the upper class of New York accumulate in the first row of some bleachers full of paraphernalia and entertainment, more pending to appear than to be. But, in a similar way to what happens at Staples Center, in another large market like Los Angeles, the Knicks fans understand basketball. And he has vibrated with his team celebrating every triple, every basket and every defensive action. And they have even managed to make Tom Thibodeau, that great coach (the best last year) With a very particular style, he resembles being a beautiful and attractive defender of the game.

A quarter for each, a strong start for the Celtics countered by some locals who adjusted back, 11 changes of leadership in the light, 10 draws … the match had it all and yet it also had it all at the end. With just 4 seconds to go, a hideous Jayson Tatum (20 points with 7 of 30 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-pointers, an ignominious performance), slipped away, yielded to Dennis Schröder and he gave it to Marcus Smart , who took advantage of a poorly retracted defense to score a triple that forced the first overtime. It was a 116-116 in four periods, too much for a Thibodeau who was not too happy with the defensive level shown by his team until then (the Knicks received 104.7 points last year, the best defense in the NBA), but he is pragmatic and knows that the important thing is victory.

The first overtime was nobody’s, but the Celtics were closer. Tatum, this time yes, hit a triple that tied the duel at 128 with 3 minutes to go. The nerves and fatigue were evident and there were no more baskets at that time, while Tatum himself tried to resolve the duel with a poorly executed jump shot, in part because of the successful defense of RJ Barret. In the second overtime, the Celtics did not give more of themselves: Tatum (who despite everything, appeared at the end), achieved a 2 + 1 that advanced the visitors (133-134), but a triple by Evan Fournier, on the Celtics last year, he blew up at Madison. A last basket from Thibodeau’s fetish player, Derrick Rose (9 points and 5 assists), tipped the balance (138-134) and frustrated Ime Udoka’s debut as head coach. In a frenetic duel full of moments as bright as they are harrowing.

The Knicks smile: Randle, Most Improved Player last season, did everything (35 + 8 + 9) and Evan Fournier went to 32 points, 9 of them in the first overtime and the triple winner, in addition to an excellent 13 of 25 on field goals. KEmba Walker, meanwhile, did not stand out too much (10 points) despite playing 35 minutes, but he did take revenge on a team with which he did not end everything well. And the Celtics, for their part, have reason to be optimistic: they played with the two Williamses on the inside and had a poor performance from a Tatum that will go up, but Jaylen Brown greeted the NBA again with an enormous performance: 46 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 16 of 30 in field goals and 8 of 14 in triples. Udoka will have to squeeze Brown, turn Tatum’s meeting into a pothole and expand the rotation (Juancho, Kanter, Jabari Parker, Bruno Fernando did not play …). And they are in the rear Josh Richardson (Schröder is green, 5 of 16 in shots) and Al Horford, not yet available. They have reason for optimism, yes. But they have what sometimes costs the most, the first game. And as soon as possible.