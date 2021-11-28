Madonna is angry with Instagram for deleting photos of charms | INSTAGRAM

Recently the queen of pop, Madonna, was uploading a publication to its Instagram official in which he appeared posing in various photos but from the first one he was already discovering one of his charms.

That’s right, the famous singer Maybe raise the temperature of his fans and followers leaving one of his charms completely visible and before the cameras, the left one, since they were published they attracted a lot of public attention, but without a doubt also of Instagram, who decided to erase his publication.

And is that the famous was breaking various rules and restrictions of the social network, since in that place you cannot make publications of that type, although some accounts do, but since they are not so famous they go unnoticed.

This situation generated great anger at the Superstar from 63 years, who already uploaded the photos again but taking care of the details a little more and placing emojis to cover what the platform did not like.

She assures that the app He did not give a wake-up call, simply under the photographs and explained to his group that manages his social networks that it was thanks to the fact that one of his charms was totally exposed.

There is no doubt that the platform continues to take great care of those details and wants to stay that way, despite the fact that Madonna herself is surprised that culture still punishes such actions, as if it were one of the most forbidden parts of a woman, being something so natural.

Madonna shares her beauty by challenging the limits and ended up breaking them.

She expressed that it is a vital part that nourishes the baby, also ensures that in the case of men it should also be the same, in case it continues to be taken that way.

Among the comments they thank her for having uploaded the photos again, also supporting her in her anger and many express that this situation must change.

However, the same application ensures that all this is thanks to the rules that are designed to help keep everyone and all ages safe in the application, trying to give them as much space for expression as possible.

It seems that the freedom was not enough for Madonna, who hopes that this will change at some point and that she can upload this type of photos freely in the future, something that we will be informing you in Show News in case it happens.