Today, Matrix – 87% is one of the most important franchises in the film industry. The trilogy was not only visually and narratively innovative, but also marked the end of a century and the beginning of another from the cultural to the social. Like any science fiction film, its proposal would be well ahead of its time, managing to play in different ways with the fight scenes far from everything that had been seen before.

A story with philosophical overtones, directly related to the thought of Discards (which said that everything captured by the senses is a lie attributed to an Evil Genius who deceives us), which was surely one of the main points for several actors to reject the project, and perhaps, its financing should not have been easy to obtain either. . But Matrix It also catapulted Keanu Reeves’ career, as it is difficult to think of him without how significant Neo was.

As the Wachowski sisters saga prepares to launch The Matrix: Resurrections after almost 18 years, currently only under the direction of Lana Wachowski, several stories related to this important franchise have emerged. A couple of months ago, Will Smith confessed that he had been offered the role of Neo, because at that time he had already achieved stardom thanks to Men in Black – 92%; But he refused because it seemed like a complicated and meaningless script, so he preferred to stay with another project that was proposed to him the same year, which he now considers “the worst” of his career: Wild wild west.

And it seems that Smith is not the only regret for having refused to be part of the cast, because during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show, singer and actress Madonna confessed that there were only two things she regretted in her career on the big screen, and these were turning down the role of Catwoman in Batman Returns – 81%, as well as having refused to participate in Matrix.

I’m sorry I turned down Catwoman. That was pretty fierce … I also turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself. It’s like one of the best movies ever made. A small part of me regrets that moment in my life.

The queen of pop did not make it clear what role she had been offered for the film, but due to her popularity, it is most likely that she was sought to give life to Trinity, who was eventually immortalized by Carrie-Anne Moss. At present it is difficult to think of this franchise with another cast, and perhaps the impact would not have been the same considering that the personality of each role became the most outstanding.

In recent months there have been several comments about the actors who were considered for the cast and who for some reason or another preferred to reject the proposal; in addition to Will Smith and Madonna, Val Kilmer was also talked about as the possible Morpheus and even Jean Reno as Agent Smith, the latter refused because he did not want to travel to Australia for the filming.