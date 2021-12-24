12/24/2021 at 5:12 PM CET

After the successful passage of Luka Doncic for Real Madrid that has led him to stardom in the NBA, another Slovenian in training at the White House seems to be following in his footsteps.

Madrid fans were able to taste for the first time the talent of the young 17-year-old Slovenian player, Urban Klavzar, who had to be registered for the match against CSKA along with two other juniors, due to the lack of personnel of the white team due to covid19.

Urban, who had not debuted with the first team, He was the most prominent of the three who had to cover the losses of his companions: Sediq Garuba – Uman Garuyba’s brother – and Baba Miller.

Greater prominence

Of the three, the one with the greatest prominence on the track was Urban Klavzar, whose hand did not tremble to shoot a basket. In fact, his first pitch with the first team was a triple that he scored., achieving six points in just five minutes in the first quarter.

Klavza returned to have prominence in the final quarter, achieving his second triple in a 9-0 run that did a lot of damage to the Russian team and from which he no longer recovered to fall surprisingly against Madrid in the box.

Klavzar, aged 17 years, six months and 27 days, closed his triumphant debut with 10 points, being the seventh youngest player in history of the Euroleague who managed to score in double figures.

The same number as Doncic

Luka Doncic, now triumphing in the NBA, was the second youngest after Manuchar Markoishvili, scoring 12 points, also against CSKA, with 16 years, 10 months and nine days.

Wearing the same number 7 as Doncic, Madrid fans are already rubbing their hands as they wait to once again enjoy a talented Slovenian guard trained in their own home.