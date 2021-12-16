12/16/2021 at 02:11 CET

EUROLIGA: Armani Milan vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a very difficult exit against an Armani Milan that has lowered its benefits in recent weeks after leading the Euroleague at the beginning. The whites will have to overcome the obstacle of not having Pablo Laso or Fabien Causeur for this meeting after their positives for Covid-19. The Italians are confident of having beaten CSKA, Efes and Barça on their court this season to date and they hope to get that booty against some whites who have come from beating Alba Berlin.

The quotas speak of a favoritism towards the locals for all these arguments previously given. TO [1.75] It is paid that Messina culminates his revenge against the whites, the only team where he has not managed to triumph in his long career. There will also be the curiosity of seeing Sergio Rodríguez in the fight against his old team, who continues to refuse to play him back despite the popular clamor. We believe that whatever has more than 152.5 quota points [1.88] This is good news for some Italians who look very capable of flying. A cold fact: Madrid’s three defeats in this Euroleague have been away from home.

EUROLEAGUE: Panathinaikos vs Barcelona

Beware of this fee because it is misleading. Panathinaikos are the penultimate team in the Euroleague standings with a record of 4 wins and 11 losses. The Greeks have achieved all their triumphs to date at home presenting a positive balance of 4-2. Be careful because the greens playing in the Peace and Friendship Pavilion take their nails out and Barça should be warned of this situation. The team has very talented players personified in a Nedovic who is the thermometer of this team, being capable of achieving 20-point performances or remaining unprecedented in some games.

Barça will have to pay special attention to the Serbian and a few talented Americans that the Greeks possess to emerge victorious. We believe that the quota of victory culé to [1.24] It is too sky-high for the opponent in front of them. We recommend a handicap that Barça cannot win by more than 7.5 points this game at odds [1.88]. The PAO deserves respect.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair application just by being a customer. You have the sixteenth day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let's enjoy the magic of basketball.