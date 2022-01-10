01/10/2022
On at 20:37 CET
The Endesa League Classic between Real Madrid and Barça corresponding to matchday 16 of the competition, will be held on Sunday, January 23, according to the ACB in a statement.
The ACB has placed 18 of the games postponed for the first round during the month of January, with the aim of recovering the decisive matches before the scheduled date forto the closing of the classification for the Copa del Rey (January 30).
For this, matchday 16 of the Endesa League, postponed in its entirety due to the covid19 situation that affects the teams, will be played on the weekend of January 22 and 23.
Matchday 16 except one
So that weekend Matchday 16 will be played with the only exception of Unicaja – Casademont Zaragoza which was played on January 4. In consecuense, Matchday 19 -without affecting qualification for the Copa del Rey- will be held on April 12, 13 and 14.
Likewise, the Lenovo Tenerife – Valencia Basket will be held on Sunday, January 30, date on which the second round match was scheduled to be played between the same teams, and Gran Canaria – Monbus Obradoiro and Barça – Joventut Badalona are included on the weekend of January 29 and 30, postponing their matches on matchday 20.
Finally, another five matches from matchday 15 and 17 on weekdays have been fitted into the calendar: Río Breogán – Bitci Baskonia, Coosur Real Betis – Urbas Fuenlabrada and Baxi Manresa – Monbus Obradoiro on Wednesday January 19, Casademont Zaragoza – UCAM Murcia on Wednesday January 26 and Hereda San Pablo Burgos – Lenovo Tenerife on Thursday January 27.
Barça-MoraBanc, for after January
Barça – MoraBanc Andorra from matchday 15, with Barça already classified and MoraBanc without Copa del Rey options, it is the only match of the first round scheduled after the closing date established on January 30.
The second round matches remain to be assigned a date UCAM Murcia – Hereda San Pablo Burgos, Lenovo Tenerife – Coosur Real Betis, Joventut Badalona – Río Breogán and Valencia Basket – Lenovo Tenerife, that will be located according to the qualifying evolution and calendar of the teams in their European competitions.
Relocation of postponed parties
MATCH
WORKING DAY
NEW DATE
Surne Bilbao Basket-Unicaja
fifteen
Wednesday 12 January, 20.00
River Breogán-Joventut Badalona
eleven
Sunday January 16, 12:30
Breogán-Bitci Baskonia River
17
Wednesday 19 January, 19.00
Coosur Real Betis-Urbas Fuenlabrada
17
Wednesday 19 January, 20.00
Baxi Manresa-Monbus Obradoiro
fifteen
Wednesday 19 January, 9.30pm
Morabanc Andorra-Baxi Manresa
16
Saturday 22 January, 18.00
Valencia Basket-Gran Canaria
16
Saturday 22 January, 20.45
Coosur Real Betis-Surne Bilbao Basket
16
Sunday 23 January, 12.30
UCAM Murcia-Lenovo Tenerife
16
Sunday 23 January, 12.30
Bitci Baskonia-Hereda San Pablo Burgos
16
Sunday 23 January, 17.00
Real Madrid-Barça
16
Sunday 23 January 18.30
Urbas Fuenlabrada-Joventut Badalona
16
Sunday 23 January, 20.00
Monbus Obradoiro-Río Breogán
16
Sunday 23 January, 20.00
Casademont Zaragoza-UCAM Murcia
17
Wednesday 26 January, 20.30
Inherit San Pablo Burgos-Lenovo Tenerife
17
Thursday 27 January, 20.30
Gran Canaria-Monbus Obradoiro
17
Saturday 29 January, 20.45
Barça-Joventut Badalona
17
Sunday January 30, 18:30
Lenovo Tenerife-Valencia Basket
fifteen
Sunday January 30, 20.00
Barça-Morabanc Andorra
fifteen
Tuesday March 1, 8.30pm
UCAM Murcia-Hereda San Pablo Burgos
18
EARRING
Lenovo Tenerife-Coosur Real Betis
18
EARRING
Matches whose date and time must be modified to fit postponed matches
MATCH
WORKING DAY
NEW DATE
Urbas Fuenlabrada-Casademont Zaragoza
twenty
Saturday 29 January, 18.00
Monbus Obradoiro-Coosur Real Betis
twenty
Wednesday February 16, 20:30
Bitci Baskonia-Barça
twenty
Wednesday March 16, 9:00 p.m.
Joventut Badalona-Gran Canaria
twenty
Thursday 17 March, 20.30
Joventut Badalona-Río Breogán
18
EARRING
Valencia Basket-Lenovo Tenerife
twenty
EARRING
Day 19 (April 12 to 14 – Dates and times to be confirmed)
MATCH
WORKING DAY
DATE
Coosur Real Betis-Valencia Basket
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Casademont Zaragoza-Monbus Obradoiro
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Surne Bilbao Basket-Real Madrid
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Breogán-Baxi Manresa River
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Bitci Baskonia-UCAM Murcia
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Gran Canaria-Morabanc Andorra
19
April 12-14 (sc)
San Pablo Burgos-Joventut Badalona inherits
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Barça-Unicaja
19
April 12-14 (sc)
Lenovo Tenerife-Urbas Fuenlabrada
19
April 12-14 (sc)