The Endesa League Classic between Real Madrid and Barça corresponding to matchday 16 of the competition, will be held on Sunday, January 23, according to the ACB in a statement.

The ACB has placed 18 of the games postponed for the first round during the month of January, with the aim of recovering the decisive matches before the scheduled date forto the closing of the classification for the Copa del Rey (January 30).

For this, matchday 16 of the Endesa League, postponed in its entirety due to the covid19 situation that affects the teams, will be played on the weekend of January 22 and 23.

Matchday 16 except one

So that weekend Matchday 16 will be played with the only exception of Unicaja – Casademont Zaragoza which was played on January 4. In consecuense, Matchday 19 -without affecting qualification for the Copa del Rey- will be held on April 12, 13 and 14.

Likewise, the Lenovo Tenerife – Valencia Basket will be held on Sunday, January 30, date on which the second round match was scheduled to be played between the same teams, and Gran Canaria – Monbus Obradoiro and Barça – Joventut Badalona are included on the weekend of January 29 and 30, postponing their matches on matchday 20.

Finally, another five matches from matchday 15 and 17 on weekdays have been fitted into the calendar: Río Breogán – Bitci Baskonia, Coosur Real Betis – Urbas Fuenlabrada and Baxi Manresa – Monbus Obradoiro on Wednesday January 19, Casademont Zaragoza – UCAM Murcia on Wednesday January 26 and Hereda San Pablo Burgos – Lenovo Tenerife on Thursday January 27.

Barça-MoraBanc, for after January

Barça – MoraBanc Andorra from matchday 15, with Barça already classified and MoraBanc without Copa del Rey options, it is the only match of the first round scheduled after the closing date established on January 30.

The second round matches remain to be assigned a date UCAM Murcia – Hereda San Pablo Burgos, Lenovo Tenerife – Coosur Real Betis, Joventut Badalona – Río Breogán and Valencia Basket – Lenovo Tenerife, that will be located according to the qualifying evolution and calendar of the teams in their European competitions.

Relocation of postponed parties

MATCH

WORKING DAY

NEW DATE

Surne Bilbao Basket-Unicaja

fifteen

Wednesday 12 January, 20.00

River Breogán-Joventut Badalona

eleven

Sunday January 16, 12:30

Breogán-Bitci Baskonia River

17

Wednesday 19 January, 19.00

Coosur Real Betis-Urbas Fuenlabrada

17

Wednesday 19 January, 20.00

Baxi Manresa-Monbus Obradoiro

fifteen

Wednesday 19 January, 9.30pm

Morabanc Andorra-Baxi Manresa

16

Saturday 22 January, 18.00

Valencia Basket-Gran Canaria

16

Saturday 22 January, 20.45

Coosur Real Betis-Surne Bilbao Basket

16

Sunday 23 January, 12.30

UCAM Murcia-Lenovo Tenerife

16

Sunday 23 January, 12.30

Bitci Baskonia-Hereda San Pablo Burgos

16

Sunday 23 January, 17.00

Real Madrid-Barça

16

Sunday 23 January 18.30

Urbas Fuenlabrada-Joventut Badalona

16

Sunday 23 January, 20.00

Monbus Obradoiro-Río Breogán

16

Sunday 23 January, 20.00

Casademont Zaragoza-UCAM Murcia

17

Wednesday 26 January, 20.30

Inherit San Pablo Burgos-Lenovo Tenerife

17

Thursday 27 January, 20.30

Gran Canaria-Monbus Obradoiro

17

Saturday 29 January, 20.45

Barça-Joventut Badalona

17

Sunday January 30, 18:30

Lenovo Tenerife-Valencia Basket

fifteen

Sunday January 30, 20.00

Barça-Morabanc Andorra

fifteen

Tuesday March 1, 8.30pm

UCAM Murcia-Hereda San Pablo Burgos

18

EARRING

Lenovo Tenerife-Coosur Real Betis

18

EARRING

Matches whose date and time must be modified to fit postponed matches

MATCH

WORKING DAY

NEW DATE

Urbas Fuenlabrada-Casademont Zaragoza

twenty

Saturday 29 January, 18.00

Monbus Obradoiro-Coosur Real Betis

twenty

Wednesday February 16, 20:30

Bitci Baskonia-Barça

twenty

Wednesday March 16, 9:00 p.m.

Joventut Badalona-Gran Canaria

twenty

Thursday 17 March, 20.30

Joventut Badalona-Río Breogán

18

EARRING

Valencia Basket-Lenovo Tenerife

twenty

EARRING

Day 19 (April 12 to 14 – Dates and times to be confirmed)

MATCH

WORKING DAY

DATE

Coosur Real Betis-Valencia Basket

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Casademont Zaragoza-Monbus Obradoiro

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Surne Bilbao Basket-Real Madrid

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Breogán-Baxi Manresa River

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Bitci Baskonia-UCAM Murcia

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Gran Canaria-Morabanc Andorra

19

April 12-14 (sc)

San Pablo Burgos-Joventut Badalona inherits

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Barça-Unicaja

19

April 12-14 (sc)

Lenovo Tenerife-Urbas Fuenlabrada

19

April 12-14 (sc)