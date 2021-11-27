11/26/2021 at 20:50 CET

The Madrid City Council, through specialized operators, has begun to exterminate thousands of Argentine parrots that invade the capital and that cause serious inconvenience to citizens, in addition to being an invasive exotic species. The Fuente del Berro park is the first place in which the plan announced months ago is being applied to exterminate around 13,000 specimens of the Argentinean and Kramer parrot, the two most abundant invasive species in the capital. The controversy has already been unleashed, because this control campaign is carried out by firing with compressed air rifles.

The City Council has confirmed, before the complaints of animal entities by the chosen method, which is an action included in a municipal plan tendered in February to the companies Matinsa and Dypasa for 2.9 million euros and that has a duration of 23 months.

The action is limited to the authorization of the Community of Madrid to reduce these invasive exotic birds, and the signed contract establishes the use of a compressed air rifle in specific circumstances and limited enclosures, has added the Environment and Mobility area.

The Consistory adds, however, that the bulk of the operations that have been carried out and will be carried out in the future in the city will be with the cannon-lance, nets and book net methods.

Municipal sources recall that the City Council launched this plan “for reasons of safety and protection of human health& rdquor ;, since the Argentine parrot population, which is a vector of disease transmission, has increased by 85% since 2015 and by 665% if the year 2005 is taken as a reference, . reported.

Experts such as the researcher from the University of Malaga José Luis Postigo Sánchez, have endorsed this campaign, and recalls that in 2024, if it is not acted upon, it could reach a population of 42,000 invasive parrots in Madrid, so it is urgent to adopt measures to reverse this trend, has declared to the same agency.

Apart from Madrid, the problem of invasive parrots is growing in Barcelona, ​​Seville and Malaga; however, Postigo warns that there are also populations of less than 500 parrots in more than 80 cities, and not acting would be like “not putting out a fire until it threatens a national park & ​​rdquor ;.

Postigo talks about several possible techniques to reduce these populations, ranging from capture, sterilization and adoption to different forms of lethal control.

In the case of the four cities where the populations of this invasive species are largest, the only viable solution, as it is the fastest and most effective, seems to be the one that involves the death of the animal.

And if the first of the aforementioned techniques is followed, it could “unblock the situation & rdquor ;, in the words of the environmentalologist, in those 80 municipalities where invasive parrot populations still do not pose a threat to native species.

In fact, it is possible, technically and legally, thanks to the Royal Decree on Invasive Species, which despite prohibiting their release once captured, allows their adoption under certain conditions, being sterilized and registered in the registry of invasive species.

However, Postigo criticizes in an article the inaction of those 80 cities in the face of imminent danger: “Surely they are not trying to control their parrots to avoid the avalanche of criticism we are witnessing & rdquor ;.

It may interest you: Madrid will sacrifice almost 13,000 parrots in two years