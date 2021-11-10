11/10/2021 at 08:12 CET

Araceli Muñoz / David Page

Large Spanish businessmen have been calling for the development of the Mediterranean Corridor for more than twenty years, a project that It will involve the modernization of the national rail network while improving the country’s competitiveness as a whole and will involve an equitable distribution of wealth. This plan will transform the way of relating of the different autonomous communities, resulting in a more efficient solution in the transport of passengers and goods. For this, the different sources consulted by ‘El Periódico de España’ point out the importance of the double track of this project. The first aims to unite the French border with the entire Mediterranean Arc until reaching Algeciras. The second proposes a complementary route that connects Algeciras with France through Madrid, Zaragoza and Canfranch. An ambitious project that has been working for years so that the capital is no longer the end of train destinations and becomes a way station that allows the country’s rail transport to be boosted.

David Pérez, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid, explains to this newspaper his deep commitment “to continue developing the two aspects of the Mediterranean Corridor, both passenger and freight transport & rdquor ;. “For the Community of Madrid to develop both one and the other route is to generate wealth and equal opportunities. 75% of national logistics passes at some point through the Madrid radio space, which makes either of the two aspects interesting. We are committed to any way that generates wealth for the national group. In fact, the Mediterranean coastline (Algeciras / Gerona) should be executed as it was defined in its origin, since there are many sections still undefined and even the different types of railway gauges are not correctly unified, either Iberian or European & rdquor; , argues Pérez. In this sense, the project of the so-called Central Corridor contemplates an international gauge, of great capacity, which would allow the exit of a good part of the goods that have to leave or enter Spain. In addition, this would also mean decongesting national roads, especially in the Basque Country and Catalonia, where large columns of trucks are formed every day. “We are also aware that our French and Portuguese neighbors have yet to develop part of their railway infrastructures, which logically go through development in our national scope & rdquor ;, adds the Minister of Transport.

The defenders of this double track start from the idea of ​​the important role of Madrid in the world of logistics, which after years of receiving significant investments has established itself as the largest area in Spain devoted to this business. According to data from the Community of Madrid, the region has more than 38 million square meters of logistics area, the largest dedicated to this sector in the country, becoming the headquarters of many transport companies such as Seur, UPS or Maersk , in addition to providing storage services for distribution giants such as Amazon, Inditex, Ikea or El Corte Inglés, among others. Mercamadrid, one of the largest food distribution centers in Spain and the largest perishable food market in Europe, is also added to this. Secondly, The Mediterranean Corridor can also be an important advantage for passenger transport, which will get to their destinations in a more efficient way, facilitating both tourism and business.

One more step in rail liberalization

In this context, sources from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda explain that this project it will mean the development of new, more competitive routes without transshipments. “This will allow options such as that passengers go directly at high speed from Orense or Burgos to Valencia, and that Madrid is one more stop on the route. Likewise, it will help to decongest the large Madrid stations and will play a key role in the entry of new actors in rail liberalization. This liberalization has already shown that it is a success with the entry of Ouigo on the Madrid-Barcelona route, and this is only the beginning. With the entry of Ilsa we will see an increase in services and when both actors begin to circulate to Levante and the South we will see a generalization of the price reduction and the possibility of new routes. As new corridors are opened, with Galicia as the next to enter service, we will see the entry of new agents and a whole new stage of rail mobility in Spain & rdquor ;.

Along these lines, from Transportes they argue to this newspaper his vision “less radial of the infrastructures & rdquor; justifying the importance of Madrid ceasing to be a terminal station and becoming a way station due to its location thanks to a “much more meshed & rdquor; of the Spanish railway system. “The commissioning of the Chamartín-Torrejón de Velasco tunnel will allow many traffic to not end in Madrid, but will simply stop in the capital. All this is part of the Ministry’s conception of mesh mobility and in which the railway mode plays an essential role, but not the only one & rdquor ;, they point out from the Ministry. In addition, they also remember that transport will not only come from the hand of high speed, but also from the Cercanías or Media Distancia systems. For this, as they complete, it is essential to take advantage of technology to meet the demands of the Spanish population. “We must talk less about High Speed ​​compared to conventional network, and start thinking about how to meet the mobility needs of citizens, wherever they are and in the most rational and sustainable way possible & rdquor ;, they conclude.