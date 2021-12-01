12/01/2021 at 19:13 CET

.

Alexander White, re-elected this Wednesday president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) for a fifth term, assured that “Madrid cannot forget the Olympic dream”, because they owe it some Games, and that the Pyrenees’ candidacy for the Winter Games “has to be everyone’s “.

“Madrid cannot forget the Olympic dream, especially with what we are getting to know, because according to the 2020 Agenda it is the best prepared city in the world to organize some games and then we unite the great sports, organizational level and of our leaders and that each once we have wanted to organize some games more than 90% want us to do it, “he said.

White He explained after his re-election in the COE Assembly that this morning he had a meeting with the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, to talk about it. “Now, as everything has changed, we have to go hand in hand with the IOC to find out when we present the candidacy. Based on the levels that I said before, they owe us some Games to Madrid, there is no doubt,” he said.

In his opinion, the capital “has to be once again the organizing center of the world” and “begin little by little to bring European and world championships, major events, and members of the IOC”.

Asked about the recent prison sentence for the former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carlos Nuzman, by buying votes in the 2013 election in which Rio won the 2016 organization against Madrid in the final vote, Blanco acknowledged being displeased but at the same time happy that it was demonstrated.

“You cannot prevent people from cheating, what we are clear about is that if they cheat they are discovered and you pay for them. That people at a certain moment have played with corruption is bad news, for knowing it but good news for cleaning it up, but we are talking about certain people, not the Olympic movement, “he said.

Pyrenees Olympics Candidacy

Respect for the candidacy for the Pyrenees Winter Games, White He pointed out that “it is a perfect organizational challenge” and that “sport overcomes barriers that are otherwise very difficult to overcome”, after the meetings held with mayors of the area in Vielha and Jaca. “I believe that the Games of Catalonia have to be those of respect, understanding and dialogue and for many political differences that there are, that there are, there is a space that is sport and a gap that is the organization where everyone meets He is sitting at the table with the same objective, that we have a candidacy and it is everyone’s. What we have seen and achieved is that the people of the territory understand that these are their games and from there that candidacy when presenting it has a great meaning “, he opined.

On the possible influence that the new variant of the pandemic may have on the February Olympics in Beijing, Alexander White He admitted that it “generates” concern “although it has” tranquility. “” As happened in Tokyo, the measures that are going to be put in place are so extreme that they guarantee the health of the entire Olympic family. All the measures taken are fundamental. They will be Games with great controls for everyone“, said.

The sporting results in both Beijing and Paris 2024 were indicated by Blanco among his objectives for this fifth term, for which he announced the creation of the first sports artificial intelligence center in the world, in addition to expanding the sports centers for refugees, after the opening of the first one this year in Getafe, and the construction of a reference center not only in sports practice but also in the area of ​​health, sports and nutrition for athletes.

“For Tokyo, in Spain the covid punished the athletes more; we had very great candidates for the medal due to injury they could not go and it is one more hope and many young people finished in the top 8, with many fourth and fifth places, people than in Paris he will be between 26 and 27 years old and they will be in his best competitive stage. The level is very good, the hope is extraordinary and we have a short but very intense road ahead, “he ventured.

With the support today of 156 votes in favor and seven blank, the president was very satisfied with the support and endorsement received from one hundred percent of the Olympic federations and 93 percent of the non-Olympic federations, which “is the reflection of teamwork “.

“I have no words to thank, people trust and we are doing a job I think it’s good. It is a day of joy, of satisfaction but also of commitment because this level must be maintained. Getting there is very difficult, but keeping it for five periods, I think it’s great, I think we can all do it together, “he concluded.